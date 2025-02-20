Sea Life Florida announces grand opening date at Merlin Entertainments’ Legoland Florida Resort

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Ride the wave with LEGOLAND Florida Resort as it officially announces SEA LIFE Florida will open to the public on May 23, 2025! The brand-new attraction will feature 25 interactive exhibits, including the main ocean display, which will showcase a unique “Theme Park Under the Sea” design. This one-of-a-kind theme, not found in any other SEA LIFE Aquariums worldwide, incorporates coral castles, carousel hideaways and cozy hotel-like spaces, all designed to keep the animals safe while they explore their underwater world.

Just like LEGOLAND Florida Resort, SEA LIFE Florida is designed with kids in mind and will immerse guests in a breathtaking ocean habitat, featuring approximately 150,000 gallons of water, a vibrant freshwater gallery, a colorful stingray bay and a hands-on invertebrate touch pool. Visitors will also get to encounter more than 3,000 animals representing 150 different species from Florida’s coastal waters and around the world, including blacktip reef sharks, blue-spotted stingrays, big-belly seahorses and more! To commemorate the opening date announcement, LEGOLAND is inviting guests to go on an immersive scavenger hunt to discover LEGO sea creatures hidden throughout the Park.

Scavenger Hunt: Spot LEGO® Sea Creatures

Ahead of SEA LIFE Florida’s grand opening, LEGOLAND Florida is making a splash with an exciting scavenger hunt, running daily from Feb. 22 to March 9 during Park hours. This interactive challenge invites guests to search for four LEGO marine animals cleverly hidden by Master Model Builders throughout Fun Town.

To participate, guests can pick up their scavenger hunt handout at the Factory Store before heading out on their seaside adventure. Once all four LEGO sea creatures have been found, participants return their completed handout to claim a special commemorative gift: a reusable SEA LIFE Florida woven bag. This exclusive giveaway celebrates the arrival of SEA LIFE Florida and promotes the Resort’s conservation efforts, as the bags will soon be used across the Resort as a sustainable alternative to plastic. Bags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis (while supplies last), so participants are encouraged to complete the scavenger hunt early!

A Commitment to Conservation: Resort-Wide Recyclable Bags

In partnership with SEA LIFE TRUST, SEA LIFE Florida is dedicated to marine conservation, animal welfare and ocean education. In a continued effort to reduce single-use plastic, LEGOLAND Florida Resort, PEPPA PIG Theme Park Florida and SEA LIFE Florida will all begin using recyclable bags on May 23.

Dive Into Adventure:

Annual Passholders, will be FIRST TO SEA! They will get exclusive early access to SEA LIFE Florida. For year-round underwater adventures, dive in with a Gold or Elite Annual Pass!

Kids Stay and Play Free:

Book a stay and get a FREE 2-Day, 3-Park ticket to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park and PEPPA PIG Theme Park Florida when you purchase one adult ticket and a hotel stay. Play all day, rest at night and do it all over again— even sea explorers need a break! Offer valid for stays through May 22.

Plan Ahead & Play More: Book 2 Nights, Get 1 Free

Book two nights, get one free! Enjoy a 3+ night stay in LEGO themed rooms, FREE mini golf, 3-day Park tickets and exclusive kid-tastic perks! Book 45 or more days in advance.