Here’s why In The Game Fremont Street Arcade chose Sacoa

LAS VEGAS — Sacoa Cashless System, the global leader in revenue management and cashless solutions for the entertainment industry, proudly announces the successful installation of its cutting-edge products at the newly opened In The Game Fremont Street arcade, operated by Family Entertainment Group (FEG), on the iconic Las Vegas Fremont Street.

The modern venue chose to install Sacoa’s latest reader, the Spark Reader, as well as their three-time award-winning K4 Kiosk, POS, and Redemption 2 system. These integrated solutions enhance the guest experience by providing seamless transactions, efficient customer service, and streamlined prize redemption processes.

“We are thrilled to partner with Family Entertainment Group and contribute to this exciting new destination on Fremont Street,” said Sebastian Mochkovsky, C.E.O. of Sacoa U.S.A. “Our cashless solutions will help elevate the guest experience and maximize operational efficiency.”

In The Game Fremont Street is a cutting-edge entertainment venue featuring a diverse mix of games and attractions. From a giant human crane to group challenge games, this Vegas arcade delivers an unparalleled amusement experience at the heart of the City of Lights.