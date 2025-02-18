Tickets are now available for Universal Volcano Bay Nights

ORLANDO — For the first time ever, guests can slide into an exclusive nighttime adventure at Universal Volcano Bay Nights on select Saturday nights including April 12, 26 and May 3, 10 and 17. This all-new, limited-capacity event allows guests to enjoy their favorite water attractions, live entertainment, DreamWorks character meet and greets, complimentary island treats and more at the lush, tropical oasis.

Guests can embrace the Waturi culture and experience Volcano Bay under the stars all while enjoying lower wait times and exclusive access to some of their favorite water rides and select attractions like Krakatau Aqua Coaster, Ko’okiri Body Plunge and Kala and Tai Nui Serpentine Body Slides. To take a break from the thrills, guests can also dance along at Waturi Beach with a live DJ or take part in nostalgic games like hula hoop and limbo under the park’s iconic 200-foot Krakatau volcano.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Guests will get a chance to meet some of the beloved characters from their favorite DreamWorks Animation films, from Shrek and Fiona and Puss in Boots and Kitty Soft Pawsfrom Shrek to King Julien and Alex from Madagascar, to Poppy, Branch and Guy Diamond from Trolls – there’s so much fun to be had with these iconic friends.

Complimentary treats will also be available for guests to dine on as they relax on the sandy beaches, including Spicy Island Shrimp and Cheesy Cliffside Seashell Pasta. Guests can enjoy more than 100 drink choices and refills throughout the event with Coca-Cola® beverages in a complimentary Volcano Bay Freestyle Souvenir Cup. In addition, specialty food and beverage items will be available for purchase at Kohola Reef Restaurant and Social Club, Dancing Dragons Boat Bar and Koka Poroka Ice Cream Kona.

Universal Volcano Bay Nights tickets are available for purchase starting today for $99.00 plus tax per person and parking is included for the event. Guests can arrive as early as 4:00 p.m. to enjoy the park ahead of the exclusive event, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Universal Orlando Passholders will receive a 10% discount off the ticketed price of the experience with a valid Annual or Seasonal Pass and valid photo ID.

Guests looking to elevate their Volcano Bay Nights experience can purchase a private cabana for the event, starting at $249.99. Private cabanas must be booked in-park at the concierge huts on the day of the event and are first come, first served.