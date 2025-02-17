Roadhouse Cinemas’ huge new arcade in Tucson uses Intercard technology

ST. LOUIS — Growing movie chain RoadHouse Cinemas has chosen Intercard cashless technology for the new arcade at their Tucson, Arizona location. It is Intercard’s second installation for RoadHouse, which already uses the company’s system at its location in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The huge new arcade boasts more than 86 games managed by 126 card readers connected to 3 kiosks and 3 POS stations. It is part of a 36,000 square foot expansion of the cinemas that adds 14 lanes of bowling, Topgolf Swing Suites and ax-throwing.

Saul Scribner of Intercard did the installation.