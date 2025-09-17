Play Playground Aanounces Sunday Football offers, Industry Nights

LAS VEGAS — Play Playground, Las Vegas’ most playful social game experience and bar, announces two new weekly promotions designed to bring together football fans and hospitality workers alike.

Every Sunday through December, Play Playground transforms into a sports fan hub with game day promos that make it the ultimate pre- and post-game destination. Football fans can enjoy $30 buckets of beer and seltzer, free entry all day and 25% off Play Passes – including 195 game credits equaling approximately 90 minutes of gameplay and access to all Play Playground experiences. Whether gearing up for kickoff or celebrating after the final whistle, guests can dive into more than 20 larger-than-life games, bold drinks and a high-energy atmosphere perfect for friendly competition.

In addition to Sunday Game Day Promos, Play Playground is also opening its doors to the workers who power Las Vegas. Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 16, Industry Night takes over every Tuesday from 7 p.m. to close, offering hospitality professionals a free Play Pass, 25% off drinks and complimentary access to the new Duck Duck Boom! attraction. Designed as a weekly destination for connection, play and unwinding, Industry Night highlights the venue’s commitment to giving back to the local community.

“Las Vegas is a city built on energy, and football season is one of the most exciting times of year,” said Jennifer Worthington, CEO and co-founder of Play Social Inc. “We’ve created the perfect spot for fans to gather before and after the game—combining incredible specials with the kind of fun, hands-on experiences that you won’t find anywhere else on the Strip.”

Play Playground is located on the Atrium Level at the Luxor Resort and Casino at 3900 S Las Vegas Blvd. The destination is open Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.