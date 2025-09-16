Quassy’s Wooden Warrior named among Top Five Family Coasters in the World

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Quassy Amusement Park & Waterpark earned global recognition at the 2025 Golden Ticket Awards, presented annually by Amusement Today, for its Wooden Warrior roller coaster.

Wooden Warrior ranked among the Top Five Best Family Roller Coasters in the World, tying for fourth place with Mecalodon at Walibi Belgium. This family favorite came in just behind some of the industry’s newest and most celebrated rides: The Bobcat at Six Flags Great Escape, Hiccup’s Wing Gliders at Universal Epic Universe, and Big Bear Mountain at Dollywood.

The Golden Ticket Awards, often called the “Oscars of the amusement industry,” are considered one of the highest honors in the theme park world, with rankings determined by a panel of enthusiasts, journalists, and industry experts.

This is not the first time Quassy has been recognized on the global stage. Wooden Warrior placed fifth in 2024 and fourth in 2023 in the Best Family Roller Coaster category. In 2023, Quassy President Eric Anderson was also honored with the Leadership Award at the Golden Ticket ceremony.

“Being included once again among the world’s best family coasters is humbling for all of us here at Quassy,” said George Frantzis II, co-owner of Quassy Amusement Park. “We’re proud of Wooden Warrior, but more than anything, we’re grateful to our guests who have made it such a special part of their family traditions.”

Opened in 2011, Wooden Warrior has become a staple attraction at Quassy, combining classic wooden coaster thrills with family-friendly accessibility. Its smooth ride and scenic setting on Lake Quassapaug have made it a favorite among both first-time riders and coaster enthusiasts.

The recognition comes as Quassy continues its 117-year tradition of offering affordable family fun in New England. The park remains open on weekends through Sept. 28, 2025, with Oktoberfest scheduled for Sept. 20–21.