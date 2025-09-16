Fred Rogers Productions and RWS Global team up on Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood traveling exhibit coming to zoos nationwide  

NEW YORK — Today, Fred Rogers Productions (FRP) and RWS Global announced a partnership to bring the beloved PBS KIDS series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood to life in zoos across the country. RWS is the world’s leader in live moments across entertainment and sports while FRP excels at creating quality educational media and experiences for families, making the collaboration a mission-aligned fit.

The immersive traveling exhibit, “Daniel Tiger’s Grr-ific Day with You,” combines the trusted values of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood with the mission of zoos to educate young visitors in playful ways and inspire wildlife advocacy.

As families journey through the bilingual English–Spanish experience, they will enjoy activities inspired by Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood as they take in the animal habitats. Daniel Tiger’s signature strategies to introduce life lessons are paired with wildlife exploration encouraging curiosity and reflection at every stop. Along the way, participants can learn about animals through interactive play and enjoy photo opportunities with Daniel and his friends.

The experience culminates with a live show featuring Daniel and Katerina Kittycat as they explore habitats around the world. Afterwards, guests can participate in character meet-and-greets and purchase Daniel Tiger merchandise, providing zoos nationwide with both a meaningful educational platform and a revenue-generating attraction.

“We’re excited to officially kick off our partnership with Fred Rogers Productions and bring the magic of Daniel Tiger to an even broader audience of children at zoos around the country,” said Veronica Hart, Chief Growth Officer, RWS Global. “At RWS Global, we are constantly looking for new ways to engage visitors and we look forward to working together to revolutionize children’s interactive learning and bring more fun to zoos for years to come.”

“Fred Rogers Productions strives to create media and experiences that model kindness, respect, and an enthusiasm for learning, and our partnership with RWS delivers on that mission in a way that meets families where they are,” said Christopher Arnold, Chief Operating Officer, Fred Rogers Productions. “We are thrilled to bring this unique Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood experience to zoos around the country.”

The relationship between Fred Rogers Productions and RWS Global will publicly commence with its first activation opening at the Bronx Zoo in summer 2026.

“We’re honored that the Bronx Zoo will be the first stop for Daniel Tiger’s traveling exhibit. For more than a century, families have come to the Bronx Zoo to connect with wildlife and spark curiosity that lasts a lifetime,” said Meghann Kelley-DiSalvo, Director of Marketing, Wildlife Conservation Society. “Daniel Tiger brings a message of imagination, learning, and discovery that aligns beautifully with our mission, and we’re thrilled to be where this new adventure begins.”