Six Flags Over Texas welcomes summer with live entertainment, spectacular fireworks and new food offerings

ARLINGTON, Texas — Guests can enjoy the hottest celebration of the summer at Six Flags Over Texas with exclusive, limited-time entertainment filled with high-energy performances, a breathtaking display of fireworks, themed merchandise and enhanced dining options at two refreshed restaurants that are part of the latest food and beverage transformation at the park.

“Summers are special at Six Flags Over Texas not only because we get to welcome guests every day but also because of the phenomenal entertainment and performances that add another dimension to the memories families make here year after year,” said Jeffrey Siebert, regional general manager. “With all the new dining options we have incorporated this season, we can’t wait for our guests to add a few menu items to their list of park food favorites.”

Highlights of this summer at Six Flags Over Texas:

Upon entering the park, the smell of the smoked-in-house brisket, chicken and pulled pork will lead guests to the refurbished JB’s BBQ now offering delicious side dishes like smashed potatoes, mac & cheese, corn bread, healthy salads and peach cobbler. New Coca-Cola refresh stations – Guests will be able to refill their favorite beverages even faster at the new Coca-Cola higher-capacity stations conveniently located throughout the park.

“This summer we will also share details about plans for the 65th anniversary of Six Flags Over Texas, the company’s flagship park that opened its gates for the first time on August 5, 1961. With a new record-breaking roller coaster coming to our park in 2026, there will be many reasons to celebrate this important milestone,” added Siebert.