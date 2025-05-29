Brand new roving attraction “Turbo The Talking Tractor” by Jolley Entertainment

Introducing Turbo! A brand-new agriculturally based roving attraction just launched this spring. Packed full with stories from the farm and enough good, clean jokes to be a stand-up combine..(Err, we mean comic). He brings the fun with a hilarious southern drawl and has a memorized encyclopedia of Ag facts to interact with fairgoers of all ages. He is not just a cool photo character; he roams around the event with animated eyes and eyebrows, and won’t stop talking to everyone.

Powered by an electric wheelchair, he moves at a top speed of 3 mph and can perform at fairs worldwide! Whether you are looking for a character to welcome guests as they come in the gate, or for him to meander around the barns and agricultural area, he fits in anywhere! The attraction includes built-in sponsorship opportunities, making it appealing for agricultural businesses like equipment dealers and feed suppliers to be a part of a fun attraction on the grounds!

Turbo is available as a standalone attraction or paired with the Farm to Fair Agricultural Education Show. Booking is open for limited 2025 dates (East of the Mississippi), and 2026 tour planning is underway.

Be on the lookout! Turbo is the first of the Talking Tractor Family, and more characters will be added in the future.