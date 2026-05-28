WhiteWater achieves Platinum Club membership with eighth consecutive Canada’s Best Managed Companies recognition

VANCOUVER, Canada — WhiteWater, the world’s largest designer and manufacturer of water parks, water rides, and surf attractions, is proud to be recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the eighth consecutive year and to have achieved Platinum Club membership.

Presented by Deloitte, Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs, recognizing excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Platinum Club membership is reserved for companies that have retained their Best Managed status for seven years or more, reflecting sustained excellence in business performance and management practices.

Best Managed Companies are evaluated on the basis of a company’s structure in terms of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and governance and financials. In 2026, a total of 505 companies were recognized, including 338 Platinum Club members. WhiteWater is honoured to be among this distinguished group who need to prove consistent excellence to attain this status.

“I humbly, but proudly, reflect how far we’ve come on our journey—within our global industry we are recognised as a leader,” said CEO Geoff Chutter. “And now to be recognized among the elite of best managed Canadian companies shows we are a team performing at the highest level.”

This recognition reflects WhiteWater’s long-term focus on strategic growth, innovation, and operational excellence, as well as its commitment to employee culture and responsible business practices. Actions such as WhiteWater’s sustainability commitment and the recent release of its annual Impact Report provide greater transparency into how the company engages its teams and helps build confidence for partners and clients around the world.

“Being recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the eighth consecutive year and achieving Platinum Club membership is an important milestone for WhiteWater,” said CMO Una de Boer, who accepted the award at the gala in Toronto last week. “It shows the strength of our strategy, the dedication of our people, and our continued focus on innovation, governance, and long-term partnerships. It also reinforces the confidence that clients, partners, and employees place in WhiteWater as a trusted global business.”