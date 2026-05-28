Test runs held on new coaster at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. — Patriot’s Run, the new steel coaster at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, may soon have its first riders.

“We’re very close to finishing Patriot’s Run, and have been conducting test runs over the past week,” said Alexander V. Taylor, marketing and brand manager for Jenkinson’s.“We’re just about ready to announce an official opening date.

“The ride came out spectacular, and we wanted the theming to reflect something meaningful. In honor of America’s 250th anniversary, we felt this new family roller coaster was the perfect opportunity to create a tribute.”

The ride features three trains, each with two cars, accommodating four passengers per car. Built by Italian manufacturer SBF/Visa, the coaster is from the company’s Cyclon coaster platform. SBF/Visa is represented in the U.S. by Rides 4 U, Somerville, New Jersey.

Amusement Today will have further coverage once the attraction opens.

—Ron Gustafson