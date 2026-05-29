Intercard brings award-winning iQ reader to IAAPA Expo Asia June 10-12, 2026

ST. LOUIS — Intercard will present its innovations in cashless technology at the IAAPA Expo Asia 2026, which will be held from June 10-12 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Intercard’s Asia-Pacific sales manager Jerry Heinz will be in booth #1006. He will be showing the company’s award-winning iQ reader that reads QR codes. Intercard received a Best New Product Award at IAAPA Expo 2024 for the innovative iQ system, which was recognized in the category of Technology Applied to Amusements – Product or Service used by Facilities. The judges praised the iQ system as a “QR code reader for games allowing easy way to play. Can sell online or at kiosk on-site. Easy way to get to the fun.”

The iQ reader can scan customer presented QR codes for payment and redemption point collection. This will enable customers to use mobile devices or printed receipts instead of play cards to activate games, reducing costs for route operators and owners of unattended arcades.

Find out why leading attractions in Australia, India, China, Sri Lanka and Vietnam rely on Intercard for innovative and dependable payment technology that boosts revenues and improves customer service.

To schedule a meeting during the show please contact Jerry Heinz at jheinz@intercardinc.com.