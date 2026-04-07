RES Rides announces the opening of the world’s first Wave Twist L at Adventureland Long Island, USA!

ALTENDORF, Switzerland — RES RIDES AG, is making waves once again with another crowd‑pleasing, one‑of‑a‑kind attraction. The world’s first Wave Twist L opened at Adventureland Long Island March 28, 2026, named the Wave Twister. This custom‑engineered attraction introduces a completely new ride experience, simulating the exhilarating sensation of gliding atop massive ocean waves. Riders will twist, rise, and sweep along an innovative L‑shaped track that delivers a dynamic motion profile unlike anything currently available.

The Wave Twist L is designed as a family thrill ride, featuring a boomerang‑style layout with two gondolas that each carry ten passengers. The gondolas are mounted on a rotating platform that spins as it travels along an almost 280‑foot/85m track, reaching a height of more than 50 feet. The result is a smooth yet thrilling experience that blends motion, elevation, and rotation in a way that is entirely new to the industry.

“RES RIDES is thrilled to bring the first Wave Twist L to the market.” says Roman Rothe, CEO at RES RIDES. “Every year we introduce new rides that bring new movements and create new experiences, and the Wave Twist is truly unique in every way.” “Our Adventureland Team is thrilled that the much-anticipated debut of Wave Twister has arrived! The RES Team designed and delivered an excellent and unique family ride that will be a staple at our park for many years to come.” SaysSteven Gentile, President L.I. Adventureland Amusement Park.

The Wave Twist is an impressive engineering feat, designed and constructed directly above the existing railroad that runs through the park. To achieve this, a tunnel‑like support structure was created to lift the entire ride over the railway and maintain the required clearance envelope for the passing train. This elevated structure not only ensures safe separation but also raises the ride to even greater heights, making it a striking landmark visible from far across the park.

“The Wave Twist L showcases exactly what RES stands for—innovation, creativity, and unforgettable ride experiences,” says Deborah Eicher, Sales & Marketing Director at RES. “Adventureland has been a fantastic partner, and we’re proud to deliver an attraction that not only introduces a brand‑new ride sensation but also becomes a visual icon within the park.”

The Wave Twister will be the second recent RES installation at Adventureland Long Island, following the successful debut of the FIREBALL, a vertical family Roller Ball coaster that opened to enthusiastic guest response in 2022