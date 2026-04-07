Dollywood’s Public Employee Appreciation Days return to celebrate America’s Veterans, first responders and teachers

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — One of Dollywood’s long-standing promotions returns once again to honor those who work tirelessly every day to serve our country and our communities. Dollywood’s Public Employee Appreciation Days returns this spring and provides qualifying guests across the country an opportunity to buy a one-day Dollywood admission ticket online for just $59 plus tax.

Beginning April 13, the limited-time offer can be purchased online at Dollywood.com/PublicEmployee. Members of the military, first responders, school system employees, government employees and medical employees nationwide who have verified their employment status through ID.me are eligible for the offer. Verified public employees may purchase up to six $59 one-day admission tickets to Dollywood theme park as part of the program. Tickets are valid for use April 13 through May 17.

As a bonus, verified public employees can continue the fun of Dollywood’s 2026 season by saving $35 on the online purchase of a season pass using the link above before May 17. This is the perfect year for a season pass thanks to all the great festivals and excitement 2026 brings to Dollywood. Public employees also can take advantage of special rates at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa and Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort during this time as well. Eligible guests receive 15% off their stay per night for travel dates during the validity period.

Guests can enjoy Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival (April 18-June 7) with iconic Mosaiculture displays throughout the park. Vivid larger-than-life flower sculptures create an immersive atmosphere for park guests with more than 1 million blooms during this award-winning festival. Dollywood’s Sweet Summer Nights drone and fireworks show takes on a patriotic theme to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary as it takes to the skies as part of Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration presented by Food City (June 15-August 2). Other guest favorites—”Gazillion Bubble Show: Aurora” and “Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience” — also return for playful family fun.

A family tradition for many, Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana (Sept. 14-Oct. 31) celebrates the beauty of fall with thousands of carved pumpkins, spirited performances from talented singers and the fun of Great Pumpkin LumiNights. Great Pumpkin LumiNights, which previously has been named the best theme park harvest event in the world, features elaborate displays that are fun for every member of the family. The industry’s Best Theme Park Christmas event—Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana (Nov. 6–Jan. 3, 2027)—wraps up the park’s 2026 season with 6 million lights, festive holiday shows, and the warm, joyful atmosphere guests look forward to each year.