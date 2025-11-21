Dutch Wonderland announces Duke’s Dazzling New Year, 2026 Opening Day & full lineup of 2026 events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland, The World’s Best Family Park, is celebrating the rest of the season with the USA Today 10Best nominated Dutch Winter Wonderland. Running select days through December 31, Dutch Winter Wonderland joins in the joy with more than one million lights, dazzling light shows and displays, beloved rides and attractions, and seasonal food and beverage items.

As the park gears up to close out the 2025 season, the Dutch Wonderland team has been hard at working planning the kingdom’s final event of the year, Duke’s Dazzling New Year. The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 31. To celebrate the close of the season, Duke the Dragon will count down to noon in Market Square and celebrate with confetti and a ginger ale toast.

With the final days of the 2025 season coming up, Dutch Wonderland has officially announced Opening Day 2026. Families are invited back as the park swings the gates open on Saturday, March 28 for the longest summer season in park history. In addition to more days to splash and play, The World’s Best Family Park has also extended its hours with its new Summer Knights event series. Summer Knights will include night rides, foam parties, dance parties with Duke the Dragon, and more, with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from July 10 through August 8.

In addition to the all-new Summer Knights, Dutch Wonderland will also bring back several signature events for the 2026 season. Details include:

Eggcellent Celebration – The park is hoppin’ for its annual Eggcellent Celebration Saturdays and Sundays from March 28 through April 12. Families can visit the park in its spring bloom, enjoy meet and greets with Tuft the Easter Bunny, puppet shows, and more.

– The park is hoppin’ for its annual Eggcellent Celebration Saturdays and Sundays from March 28 through April 12. Families can visit the park in its spring bloom, enjoy meet and greets with Tuft the Easter Bunny, puppet shows, and more. Neighbor Days – Enjoy kid-centric, unique entertainment, engaging story times, themed scavenger hunts and much more every Saturday and Sunday from April 18 through May 17.

– Enjoy kid-centric, unique entertainment, engaging story times, themed scavenger hunts and much more every Saturday and Sunday from April 18 through May 17. Duke’s Lagoon – Saturday, May 23 marks the unofficial start of the summer season as Duke’s Lagoon opens for its longest water park season ever. Park-goers are invited to keep it cool with slides and interactive spray features through Sunday, September 13.

– Saturday, May 23 marks the unofficial start of the summer season as Duke’s Lagoon opens for its longest water park season ever. Park-goers are invited to keep it cool with slides and interactive spray features through Sunday, September 13. Duke’s Royal Birthday Celebration – Dutch Wonderland is celebrating the one and only Duke the Dragon’s birthday from June 12 through June 14 with dance parties, cupcakes, meet and greets and more.

– Dutch Wonderland is celebrating the one and only Duke the Dragon’s birthday from June 12 through June 14 with dance parties, cupcakes, meet and greets and more. Santa’s Beach Bash – Celebrate Christmas in July from July 19 through July 26. The park is keepin’ it cool with blizzard dance parties, a holiday themed dive show and exclusive treats. Plus, the kingdom will offer photo opportunities and meet and greets with the Big Guy himself.

– Celebrate Christmas in July from July 19 through July 26. The park is keepin’ it cool with blizzard dance parties, a holiday themed dive show and exclusive treats. Plus, the kingdom will offer photo opportunities and meet and greets with the Big Guy himself. Happy Hauntings – Lancasters favorite family-friendly Halloween event takes over from Saturday, September 19 through Saturday, October 31 with its trick or treat trail, foggy bubble dance parties, Halloween themed treats, and more.

– Lancasters favorite family-friendly Halloween event takes over from Saturday, September 19 through Saturday, October 31 with its trick or treat trail, foggy bubble dance parties, Halloween themed treats, and more. Dutch Winter Wonderland – ‘Tis the season to make new royal family memories as the park makes spirits bright select days from November 14 through December 31 with more than one million lights, spectacular light shows, festive food, more than 20 rides, and more.

“From the all-new Summer Knights to our longest summer season in park history, 2026 is shaping up to be a truly magical year for families,” said general manager Megan Hartman. “We can’t wait to welcome guests back to the Kingdom for Kids and create even more unforgettable memories together, all year long.”

To celebrate the end of the season and all that’s still to come in 2026, Dutch Wonderland is currently offering deals on Season Passes during its Black Friday Sale. Guests can save up to $70 on Season Passes when they purchase online now. Select passes include admission to Dutch Winter Wonderland, free parking, free friend tickets, and more.