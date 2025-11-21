Vekoma Rides and Mobaro announce strategic partnership to elevate safety and maintenance standards in the amusement industry

ORLANDO — Two of the amusement industry’s most trusted and premium brands, Vekoma Rides and Mobaro, are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming safety and maintenance operations across theme parks worldwide. At IAAPA Expo in Orlando, both companies have formally signed the partnership agreement. This strategic alliance represents a major leap forward in enhancing ride management through smarter, safer, and more efficient solutions.

A SHARED VISION FOR SAFETY AND EFFICIENCY

Vekoma, renowned for its innovative ride engineering, and Mobaro, a leader in digital maintenance and safety management systems, are joining forces to deliver a seamless integration of Vekoma’s verified documentation and checklists directly into the Mobaro platform. This partnership ensures that theme park operators have real-time access to the most up-to-date manuals, tailored documents, and standardized safety checklists, all within their existing maintenance workflows.

A GAME-CHANGER FOR RIDE MANAGEMENT

Instant access to verified documentation : Operators will benefit from automated updates of Vekoma manuals and checklists within Mobaro, eliminating delays and ensuring compliance with the latest safety standards.

: Operators will benefit from automated updates of Vekoma manuals and checklists within Mobaro, eliminating delays and ensuring compliance with the latest safety standards. Customized maintenance content : Parks can receive tailored Organizational Maintenance Management System and client-specific documents, enhancing operational relevance while maintaining centralized control.

: Parks can receive tailored Organizational Maintenance Management System and client-specific documents, enhancing operational relevance while maintaining centralized control. Streamlined spare parts management : Integration of Vekoma’s parts catalogue into Mobaro allows for direct ordering, stock visibility, and payment processing.

: Integration of Vekoma’s parts catalogue into Mobaro allows for direct ordering, stock visibility, and payment processing. Continuous improvement loop : Clients can propose content updates, which Vekoma reviews and validates, ensuring manuals evolve with operational needs.

: Clients can propose content updates, which Vekoma reviews and validates, ensuring manuals evolve with operational needs. Enhanced data transparency: A secure, two-way data exchange between both platforms supports long-term insights and advisory services.

This partnership reflects a user-centric approach where Vekoma and Mobaro meet clients at their primary touchpoints, enabling smarter decisions and safer operations. By opening data channels and offering a documented API, Vekoma empowers Mobaro to integrate deeply into park maintenance ecosystems, setting a new standard for collaboration in the industry.