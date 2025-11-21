Six Flags Over Texas celebrates 40th anniversary of Holiday in the Park Starting Nov. 23

ARLINGTON, Texas — The most wonderful time of the year is about to sparkle even brighter as Six Flags Over Texas celebrates 40 years of Holiday in the Park. This is an annual tradition that transforms the park into a twinkling winter wonderland filled with over two million lights, more snow than ever, hundreds of live trees, the first-ever holiday shop, brand-new entertainment and heartwarming holiday cheer for guests of all ages.

From the first snowfall on Merry Main Street to the final twinkle of the park’s towering Christmas tree, guests can immerse themselves in the sights, sounds and scents of the season like never before. This year’s celebration shines brighter than ever with festive entertainment, jolly characters, international holiday displays and sweet seasonal treats that celebrate four decades of magic.

“Holiday in the Park continues to be one of our most cherished events,” said Mark Boyer, vice president and park manager for Six Flags Over Texas. “This year we are truly transforming the park with more lights than ever, over the top decorations themed for each area of the park and daily snow along Merry Main Street where guests will also find Santa, Mrs. Claus and our new Christmas store. This year we honor 40 years of holiday joy and tradition with something special for everyone.”

Holiday in the Park 2025 highlights:

NEW Tinker’s Toy Factory: Guests will step into a whimsical world of acrobatics with this high-energy, cirque-style holiday spectacular in the recently renovated Southern Palace.

Each night the park’s towering Christmas tree comes to life with a breathtaking display of lights. Live Entertainment: There’s no better way to get in the holiday spirit than singing and dancing along while dozens of performers take center stage during nine live shows including: The Mistletones, a trio of songstresses who will perform classic Christmas tunes reminiscent of the 1940s; T’was a Merry Mishap, a modern and comical twist on the classical story “Twas the Night Before Christmas;” Holly Jolly Trolley, complete with a full cast performing classic holiday songs; and the Looney Tunes Holidaze Dance Party.

Guests can enjoy unlimited visits to Holiday in the Park with the 2026 Silver Pass available now through Dec. 1 during the Cyber Sale for just $55 – the same price as a one day “Good Any Day Ticket.” Guests receive unlimited visits to Six Flags Over Texas for the remainder of 2025, including all Holiday in the Park dates, and unlimited visits through Labor Day 2026 plus free parking.

Holiday in the Park runs on select nights Nov. 23 – Jan. 4.