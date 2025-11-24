Universal Orlando Resort rings in the merry season with festive thrills as its destination-wide holidays celebration kicks off today

ORLANDO — ‘Tis the season for holiday thrills as Universal Orlando Resort’s destination-wide Holidays celebration officially begins today. Running daily through January 4, 2026, guests and clients can celebrate the most wonderful time of the year as they enjoy a festive collection of holiday experiences inspired by beloved characters and stories where they can revel in the magic of Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, meet The Grinch during Grinchmas, and watch larger-than-life balloons and floats wind down the streets of Universal Studios in Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. Guests can also savor delectable, photo-worthy seasonal treats, explore an all-new Holiday Tribute Store, admire the awe-inspiring decorations across the destination, including Universal Epic Universe, and so much more.

See below for an overview of all the merriment and excitement that awaits guests at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season – from fan-favorite traditions to delicious menu offerings to immersive shopping experiences and more.

In-Park Holiday Experiences

Guests visiting Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Epic Universe can celebrate the holidays with festivities that are included with their theme park admission including:

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Guests can immerse themselves in dazzling décor and wizarding splendor across all three wizarding world locations this season – including Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure, Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida, and for the first time, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at Universal Epic Universe. Guests can also enjoy special holiday-themed musical performances and the wondrous nighttime spectacle, “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle,” which highlights Christmas moments inspired by the cherished characters and stories from the “Harry Potter” films;

: Guests can watch as beloved holiday traditions and pop culture-inspired stories and characters come to life as larger-than-life balloons, performers and colorful holiday floats during Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s at Universal Studios Florida; The Holidays at Universal Epic Universe: Guests can immerse themselves in holiday merriment at Universal Orlando’s newest park amid dazzling décor in Celestial Park – the imaginative first world guests encounter at Epic Universe – as well as in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic – set in 1920s wizarding Paris from Warner Bros. Pictures’ Fantastic Beasts films and the British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter film series.

Delight in Seasonal Treats Across the Destination

This holiday season, guests can savor a menu of delicious holiday-themed offerings across the destination that includes a Snickerdoodle Crepe from Central Park Crepes, The Elegant Ornament dessert at TODAY Café, anda Sunday Roast at Finnegan’s in Universal Studios Florida, plus, the return of the wildly popular Gingy Cookie to DreamWorks Land. At Islands of Adventure, guests can enjoy treats like Holiday Hot Chocolate and the Crunch Bunch Ice Cream Bunch at Hop on Pop in Seuss Landing. Guests can also enjoy Spiced Apple Cider, in both The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade.

The holidays will also bring the debut of all-new seasonal treats to Universal Epic Universe, like the Holiday Churro in Celestial Park, Glühwein in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic and holiday-themed snacks in How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk including Gronckle’s Bread Pudding, Snoggletog Spiked Nog and the Snoggletog Harvest Mac & Cheese Cone.At Universal CityWalk, guests can also enjoy a selection of seasonal food and beverage items, like the Espresso-O Come All Ye Faithful drink, and the all-new Red and White Nice Shake at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen.

Shop for Holiday Gifts and Explore This Year’s Holiday Tribute Store

The celebration continues with this year’s Holiday Tribute Store located in the Hollywood area of Universal Studios Florida. This years’ experience invites guests to journey through a snowy holiday market in a quaint village as they explore whimsical rooms – an artisan’s studio where wooden toys and trinkets are handcrafted for the market, the snow-covered woods on the edge of town where guests will encounter the Northern Lights, the town square that features the village holiday market itself, and Earl’s nutcracker nuthouse, where guests can spot a variety of nutcrackers.

Guests can shop for holiday gifts and exclusive merchandise at the Tribute Store and across the destination including items inspired by their favorite characters and experiences, such as a Grinchmas-themed collection featuring sleepwear, accessories, and headwear; a collection inspired by Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter that includes apparel, drinkware and ornaments; and so much more. Also, throughout the destination, guests can find a variety of all-new Spirit Jerseys inspired by Jurassic World, JAWS, Back to the Future, Universal Monsters, Illumination’s Minions and DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek. Guests can also purchase select items from the Holidays at Universal Collection by visiting the all-new online store, shopUniversal.com.

Add-On Experiences and Other Holiday Festivities Across the Destination

Guests can also take their visit to the next level with add-on experiences like:

The Universal Holiday Tour, where guests embark on a guided journey through Universal’s holiday experiences in Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure that includes reserved viewing areas for “The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular” and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, plus exclusive meet and greets with The Grinch and his faithful dog, Max and more.

The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast, where guests can start their day alongside the Grinch and other favorite characters from Seuss Landing while dining on a delicious plated breakfast in Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendous in Universal Islands of Adventure.

Universal CityWalk is also joining the holiday fun with live entertainment and themed holiday cocktails at the “Mistletoe Pines Ski Lodge” at The Green & Red Coconut Club – where guests will step into a cozy atmosphere filled with the sounds of the merry melodies that score the most wonderful time of the year, and the chance to meet the famous Earl the Squirrel. Plus, all 11 Universal Orlando Resort hotels will be decked out with festive décor for the season and offer special menus for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve in addition to other special holiday celebrations.

Guests can also ring in the New Year with dazzling celebrations and extended park hours across Universal Orlando Resort – stay tuned for more details.