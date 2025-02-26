Baynum Solutions announces leadership transition, names Walt Bowser President and CEO, welcomes Kevin Gessner as SVP, Administration

NEWPORT, Ky. — Baynum Solutions, the premier amusement park, water park, commercial and industrial painting and construction provider to leading companies worldwide since 1983, today announced the upcoming retirement of Managing Director Daniel Adams and promotion of Walt Bowser to President and Chief Executive Officer. John Andrews, longtime leader of the successful commercial and industrial division, will assume the role of SVP, Baynum Solutions and Kevin Gessner joins in the role of SVP, Administration.

Adams, who joined Baynum Solutions in 2006, has served as Managing Director since 2022, leading the company through a period of significant growth. Lauren Adams, Director of Human Resources, will also be retiring from the company after 28 years of service.

“Dan and Lauren have been a remarkable part of our success and have helped build a fantastic team here,” said Baynum Solutions Founder Chris Baynum. “Our company is better and stronger than ever thanks to them, and I wish them the very best.”

Bowser, a former Six Flags Entertainment Corporation executive, joined Baynum Solutions in 2016, expanding the company’s Amusement Solutions division to include painting, construction, theming and maintenance. In his new role as President and Chief Executive Officer, he will assume responsibility for all divisions of the company.

“Baynum Solutions has experienced stellar growth in the past decade, expanding and diversifying our services to meet the exacting standards of our top tier clients,” stated Bowser. “I am honored to be part of this fantastic team with more than forty years of world-class service behind us, and a limitless future ahead.”

Reporting in a new role of SVP, Administration, Kevin Gessner joins Baynum Solutions to lead finance, human resources, marketing and operations. A Kentucky native, Gessner has spent more than 25 years leading multi-disciplinary programs at the nation’s top healthcare organizations.

Baynum Solutions recently completed marquis projects for Samuel Adams Brewery, PNC, DHL Express and Xavier University. The company’s amusement division has been busy giving a fresh coat of paint to more than a dozen iconic roller coasters including Millennium Force, Pantherian, Goliath

Six Flags Magic Mountain, Goliath Six Flags Over Georgia and Titan. Additional 2025 projects soon to be on display include painting and construction jobs at Dollywood, SeaWorld, Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Water Park, Wild Adventures, Kalahari Sandusky Ohio and Splish Splash.