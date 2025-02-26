SINGAPORE — Embed, the world’s FEC tech partner of choice for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, inspires to #AccelerateAction by forging gender equality in the tech sector for International Women’s Day 2025.

According to a study by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women held only 35% of tech jobs at the end of 2023 in the US alone. Women are also the minority in major tech companies, where the proportion of female staff is less than 45%. The percentage of women in leadership positions in these top companies fa11 below 35%. Th is gap in tech employment of women becomes more pronou need at the top of the corporate ladder.

Putting an end to gender inequality in the tech sector

‘This year’s global International Women’s Day theme is Accelerate Action, a theme emphasising the urgency of making progress towards gender equality to enable women in reaching their full potential. At Embed, we’re proud to be the change we want to see in the world, which is why you can #ExpectHERinTech and everywhere else in the business of fun,” says Embed Solutions Group CEO Renee Welsh.

“At Embed, we believe in the value of diversity in our talent pool. We have a shared commitment to gender parity at all levels of the organisation because we believe in the boundless intellectual, leadership, cultural, and commercial strength that results from harnessing and realising the talent capital of gender and cultural equality We take great pride in not only being gender-equal but putting an end to gender inequality in our tech sector,” she continues.

CMO & Chief Growth Officer Sara Paz adds, “With a Chief Executive Leadership team made up of 50% women, Embed is proud to be an example of what other companies, large and small, aspire to achieve.”

Embed is known to gravitate towards female leaders in the FEC industry for collaboration and support. “We’re proud of the sisterhood we have with the industry’s female icons, like Beth Standlee, Founder & CEO of Trainertainment and Chairman of the AAMA Board of Directors; Holly Hampton, Bay Tek Games VP & Director of Innovation and Chairman of the AAMCF Board; Amy Hedrick, Founder & CEO of Cleanbox Technology; and industry trailblazers like Lori Schneider, Executive Vice President of AMOA; Vicky Peek of Tilt Studios; Paula Rinker, Merchandise & Programs Director at Coast to Coast Entertainment, and more… like Joy Park, GM of LAI Games, Em bed’s sister company. We celebrate all these women with gustol” commends Paz. “We’re also amazed by Embed customers who are new impact players trailblazing in the industry, like Jennifer Donner of Game Over Arcade. These accomplishments of women with their unstoppable professional and personal velocity are an example of the change we want to see in our industry,” concludes Welsh.

Celebrating the Women in Tech

To celebrate the amazing contributions and achievements of women in the industry, Embed will be giving away exclusive International Women’s Day pins at Amusement Expo International.

Catch the Embed team and the roster of integrated hardware and software solutions such as the Mobile Wallet, STATS, smartTOUCH™+ KIOSK+, TOOLKIT suite, and a showcase of game cards and wearable media at booth #647, Amusement Expo International (79 to 20 March, Las Vegas Convention Center, NV).