Calling all builders! Are you the next Lego Master? For the first time ever… Lego Masters Audition episodes will be filmed at Legoland California Resort!

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Have you ever wanted to compete on LEGO Masters? Season five of the hit competition series airs Mondays at 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT on FOX and the next day on Hulu. For the first time ever, LEGO Masters will not only be filming audition episodes at LEGOLAND California Resort, but park guests will be able to check out the action and be inspired as some of the most innovative and passionate builders compete for the brand-new season six on June 21 and 22, 2025.

All interested builders must bring an MOC (My Own Creation) to the auditions and must RSVP in order to apply as spaces are limited! All the details about the show, auditions and qualifications can be found here: www.LEGOMasterstv.com.

“Our Master Model Builders are the celebrities here at the Park consistently designing, building and maintaining the more than 30 million LEGO models we have throughout seven different lands,“ said Park President Kurt Stocks. “What an amazing opportunity this is for our young guests, and older for that matter, to be inspired even further by having the opportunity to watch the audition episodes live as they happen here at LEGOLAND. We couldn’t be more excited!”

Aspiring contestants can find inspiration at the world’s first LEGO Festival at LEGOLAND California running the next three weekends through June 8. The high-energy celebration is included with Park admission and is designed to be the ultimate first festival experience for kids. Play Zones include:

Gaming Zone: For the first time ever LEGO Fortnite fans can unleash their inner model builder and create their own extraordinary builds while also meeting the one and only Adventure Peely – the iconic LEGO Fortnite character!

Music Zone: Rock out to the ultimate LEGO Battle of the Bands show.

Dance Zone: Groove to sweet tunes and show off your best moves as you build the beat at DJ Good Vibes Dance Party.

Creative Zone: Join renowned LEGO Master Model Builder, Alec, virtually as he leads creative LEGO building adventures including the chance to build your own LEGO Minifigure head cookie.

Chill Out Zone: Kick back and relax in a LEGO garden full of vibrant flower walls! Families can chill out together while building LEGO flowers, adding their creations to the ever-growing flower walls. Plus, the littlest guests can build along with Hopsy, the friendliest red little bunny during the LEGO DUPLO® show – perfect for preschoolers.

Applicants can also be inspired by season five of the popular TV series, which kicked off just this week on FOX with an epic “Star Wars”-themed premiere episode. Future episodes will include all-new challenges this season including a masquerade party along with “Wicked” and “Batman”-themed nights.

LEGOLAND® California Resort is offering BIG Summer savings for families with a new Summer Play Pass deal to experience the filming of “LEGO® Masters,” the new Driving Schools, the World’s First LEGO Festival, and the upcoming Summer Block Party featuring the return of the LEGO® World Parade!