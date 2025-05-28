June 2025

The JUNE 2025 issue includes:

  • Universal Orlando opens Epic Universe!
  • The Flash: Vertical Velocity speeds into Six Flags Great Adventure
  • Kings Dominion adds the winged thrills of Rapterra from B&M
  • Kentucky Kingdom debuts $11 million Discovery Meadow expansion
  • Busch Gardens Williamsburg celebrates 50th birthday with VIPs
  • SeaWorld’s Expedition Odyssey blends ride technology, conservation
  • Vekoma’s Serpentikah anchors expansion at Aztlán Parque Urbano
  • Adventureland greeting visitors with new foods, new events, more
  • Busch Gardens Williamsburg resurrects a legend with vengeance
  • Europa-Park celebrates 50th anniversary with numerous expansions
  • Fritz’s Adventure brings scalable fun for all ages to North Texas
  • Two days of high winds hampers attendance at Yuma County Fair
  • Agricultural festival features midway with more than two dozen rides
  • Great Wolf Lodge Mashantucket opens near Connecticut casino
  • Norwegian Cruise Lines debuts a Wiegand Aqua Slidecoaster
  • IAAPA Honors welcomes members from around the globe for event
  • Morgan’s initiatives expanded with Inclusion Institute, Studios
  • 3dx Scenic succeeds in aiding U.S. theme parks enhancing experience
  • Roller Coaster Museum saves, preserves four historic coaster cars
  • Legacy Sharing: Steve Gorman of Waldameer
  • Kemah Boardwalk: refurbishment, solutions enhance 2025 season
  • Give Kids The World, Baynum collaborate on refreshed Life Floor
  • AIMS International: Nominate a safety star in the amusement industry
  • In-service planning should be a priority during busy summer season
  • Revamped Mind Eraser opens with new trains at Darien Lake
  • Great Coasters International smooths nine coasters with Titan Track … and much more!
