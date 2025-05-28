June 2025
By amusementtoday | May 28, 2025
The JUNE 2025 issue includes:
- Universal Orlando opens Epic Universe!
- The Flash: Vertical Velocity speeds into Six Flags Great Adventure
- Kings Dominion adds the winged thrills of Rapterra from B&M
- Kentucky Kingdom debuts $11 million Discovery Meadow expansion
- Busch Gardens Williamsburg celebrates 50th birthday with VIPs
- SeaWorld’s Expedition Odyssey blends ride technology, conservation
- Vekoma’s Serpentikah anchors expansion at Aztlán Parque Urbano
- Adventureland greeting visitors with new foods, new events, more
- Busch Gardens Williamsburg resurrects a legend with vengeance
- Europa-Park celebrates 50th anniversary with numerous expansions
- Fritz’s Adventure brings scalable fun for all ages to North Texas
- Two days of high winds hampers attendance at Yuma County Fair
- Agricultural festival features midway with more than two dozen rides
- Great Wolf Lodge Mashantucket opens near Connecticut casino
- Norwegian Cruise Lines debuts a Wiegand Aqua Slidecoaster
- IAAPA Honors welcomes members from around the globe for event
- Morgan’s initiatives expanded with Inclusion Institute, Studios
- 3dx Scenic succeeds in aiding U.S. theme parks enhancing experience
- Roller Coaster Museum saves, preserves four historic coaster cars
- Legacy Sharing: Steve Gorman of Waldameer
- Kemah Boardwalk: refurbishment, solutions enhance 2025 season
- Give Kids The World, Baynum collaborate on refreshed Life Floor
- AIMS International: Nominate a safety star in the amusement industry
- In-service planning should be a priority during busy summer season
- Revamped Mind Eraser opens with new trains at Darien Lake
- Great Coasters International smooths nine coasters with Titan Track … and much more!