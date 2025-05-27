Viva La Fiesta! event starts May 31 at Six Flags America

BOWIE, Md. — Six Flags America released today the details for its annual Viva La Fiesta! event – an immersive, vivid celebration of Latin American and Caribbean cultures. The festival, full of spirited traditions amid a vibrant atmosphere of captivating sights, lively sounds and succulent flavors, will provide lasting memories for the whole family at Hurricane Harbor.

“Viva La Fiesta! is the ultimate party, a chance to soak in the high-energy entertainment, delectable food and vibrant traditions of Latin America and the Caribbean coupled with the refreshing rides and attractions of Hurricane Harbor,” said Ramar Vaughan, park manager.

Music and dancing will fill guests’ hearts and souls during Viva La Fiesta! Eclipse International Band will pound out soulful rhythms and joyous melodies with their Latin and Caribbean-inspired set lists on the Hurricane Harbor main stage. Solo performers and Six Flags America house DJs will also keep the tunes pumping all day. Guests will see a full display of vibrant colors and festive dances in the twice-daily parade through the water park.

Viva La Fiesta! will also delight the tastebuds, sending parkgoers on a voyage of culinary delights from around the world. This year’s highlights will include:

Holados Colombianos – Colombia – Fresh cut fruit with crushed ice and sweetened condensed milk.

Colombia – Fresh cut fruit with crushed ice and sweetened condensed milk. Tostones & Salsa Rosada – Dominican Republic – Twice-fried plantain chips with popular pink sauce.

– Dominican Republic – Twice-fried plantain chips with popular pink sauce. Chicken Tacos – Mexico – Served on a corn tortilla and with rice and black beans.

– Mexico – Served on a corn tortilla and with rice and black beans. Beef Tacos – Mexico – Served on a corn tortilla and with rice and black beans.

– Mexico – Served on a corn tortilla and with rice and black beans. Elote Loco – Mexico – Grilled sweet corn on the cob with sour cream, mayonnaise, chili powder, and cotija cheese.

– Mexico – Grilled sweet corn on the cob with sour cream, mayonnaise, chili powder, and cotija cheese. Beef Empanadas with Chimichurri – Argentina – Savory pastry filled with beef and traditional spices; served with red chimichurri sauce.

Argentina – Savory pastry filled with beef and traditional spices; served with red chimichurri sauce. Yuca Frita con Mojo – Cuba – Fried yuca root with Cuban-style garlic citrus sauce.

A fiesta is not a fiesta without refreshments. All day long, guests will be able to enjoy specialty beers like Modelo and Corona, as well as refreshing, cold mocktails for when the festivities heat up, such as:

Salted Melon Lemonade Handcrafted Mocktail – Watermelon, lemonade, lime juice, pink sea salt, with fresh watermelon and lime garnish.

Watermelon, lemonade, lime juice, pink sea salt, with fresh watermelon and lime garnish. Caribbean Colada Handcrafted Mocktail – Pineapple juice, coconut milk, lime, and blueberry; garnished with fresh pineapple.

Viva La Fiesta! will begin May 31 on weekends through June 29 in Hurricane Harbor. Guests can party in the shadow of RipQurl Blaster, the tallest Master Blaster water coaster in the Mid-Atlantic, and soak in the melodic vibes as they enjoy Hurricane Bay wave pool and float on Wahoo River.

Guests who purchase a ticket to Hurricane Harbor can enjoy all the excitement of Viva La Fiesta!