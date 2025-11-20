Universal Orlando Resort receives huge honors at 2025 Thea Awards – taking home four Outstanding Achievement Awards for its new theme park, Universal Epic Universe

ORLANDO —Universal Orlando Resort continues its historic year with incredible recognition for its groundbreaking Universal Epic Universe theme park from the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) – presenters of the annual Thea Awards, which are considered the highest honor in the global themed entertainment industry. Universal earned a total of four “Outstanding Achievement” awards, including:

Outstanding Achievement – Theme Park: Universal Epic Universe

Outstanding Achievement – Ride Experiences: Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry

Outstanding Achievement – Attraction: Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment

Outstanding Achievement – Theme Park Land: How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

Plus, Dale Mason, former Universal Creative executive, received the “Buzz Price Thea Award for a Lifetime of Outstanding Achievement” – recognizing his contributions to the themed entertainment industry. Mason was a part of the Universal Creative team for more than 25 years before he retired, playing a key role in concepting and developing imaginative experiences like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Volcano Bay water park, and so much more.

“We’re honored by the 2025 Thea Awards recognition and proud to see Dale Mason celebrated for his exceptional career with Universal Creative,” said Molly Murphy, President of Universal Creative. “Epic Universe showcases the creativity, innovation and passion of our Universal Creative team – bringing together art and technology to deliver experiences that inspire and thrill our guests. These achievements are only possible through deep collaboration with our partners, and these awards celebrate the collective talent and commitment to excellence that brings our shared vision to life.”

“We at Universal Orlando Resort are humbled by this recognition,” said Karen Irwin, President and COO of Universal Orlando Resort. “An endeavor of this scale is only possible through the dedication and expertise of countless individuals across every part of our business. Seeing our guests’ excitement and joy as they experience their favorite stories and characters in ways they never imagined is incredibly rewarding. This is a proud moment for our team members who work hard every day to ensure our guests create memories they can cherish for a lifetime.”

Since its official debut on May 22, Universal Epic Universe has quickly become the new standard for themed entertainment and is Universal Destinations & Experiences’ most ambitious endeavor to date – delivering a level of innovation and immersion that is unmatched. The expansive theme park transports guests to five astounding worlds, each featuring a collection of rides, attractions, entertainment, dining and shopping that goes beyond guests’ wildest imagination: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Dark Universe.

This year’s Thea award wins also mark a significant moment for Universal Destinations & Experiences overall, underscoring UDX’s position as a powerhouse in the themed entertainment industry. Epic Universe is the third Universal theme park to receive outstanding achievement honors for the overall theme park project, following Universal Beijing Resort in 2023 and Universal Islands of Adventure in 2000.

Created by TEA in 1994, the Thea Awards recognizes achievement, talent and personal excellence within the themed entertainment industry. TEA’s Thea Awards have become internationally recognized as a symbol of excellence.