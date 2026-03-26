Guests can take the Dollywood Parks & Resorts fun home with officially licensed Monopoly game

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood Parks & Resorts guests looking to bring a piece of Tripadvisor’s #1 U.S. theme park home now have a fun new way to do it! The MONOPOLY: Dollywood Edition, under license from Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, is now available for purchase at several retail locations across the properties.

MONOPOLY is the world’s favorite family game brand and is enjoyed by more than one billion players in 114 countries across the globe. The Dollywood-themed edition features much-beloved iconography from Dollywood theme park and Dollywood’s Splash Country, as well as Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, and Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort. Both Dollywood Express locomotives, Cinderella and Klondike Katie, are featured prominently on the packaging and game board.

“MONOPOLY is a classic game that has certainly been the center of countless family memories for generations,” said Brandon Smith, Vice President of Merchandise and Games at Dollywood Parks & Resorts. “When we were approached with this opportunity, we knew our guests would love taking this little piece of Dollywood home with them.

“With our reputation at Dollywood as being a place where family memories are created and celebrated every day, it only made sense to team up for this fun collaboration. We just want to remind guests to wash the sugar from the cinnamon bread off their hands before they play,” he added with a laugh.

The brightly colored game board features many Dollywood Parks & Resorts attractions and venues, making every game almost as fun as a trip to the world-renowned Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, vacation destination. In the game, guests can purchase attractions like Blazing Fury, Lightning Rod or NightFlight Expedition, while also enjoying festival theming on each row of properties.

Even the Chance and Community Chest spaces get in on the Dollywood fun, with cards reading, “You found Big Bear. Collect 50.” and “Receive 25 in Chicken Blessings from Miss Lillian.” But players should beware, as other cards read, “You got caught speeding on Rockin’ Roadway. Pay 15 speeding toll.” and “You got caught skipping the line. Go back three spaces.” The “MONOPOLY Money” also features the famous Dollywood butterfly logo.”

The MONOPOLY collaboration is another highlight of recent activations Dollywood Parks & Resorts has celebrated in recent years. Last season, Coca-Cola released a flavor specifically for the park’s 40th anniversary, while the park’s attractions have been featured on packaging of both Mayfield ice cream and Little Debbie snack cakes. Guests can find an extensive line of Loungefly Dollywood bags in the park, and two Dollywood-themed Allegiant flights take place from Sanford Orlando International Airport this November.