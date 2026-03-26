National Roller Coaster Museum completes restoration of retired Six Flags Great America coaster car

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives (NRCMA) is proud to announce the completed retro-restoration of its lead vehicle from Iron Wolf, the debut coaster from legendary manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard (B&M).

“The stand-up coaster concept was one of the most innovative designs of its time,” said Pete Owens, President of the NRCMA. “This restoration allows the museum to show how the ride type and B&M evolved over time. We look forward to working with our industry partners on future restoration projects like this to help preserve their historic legacies.”

The restoration, which was funded by two anonymous contributors, returned the vehicle back to its original 1990’s logo and colors. Even the restraints were restored to their original design.

Debuting in 1990 at Six Flags Great America, Iron Wolf was the first standalone design from engineers Walter Bolliger and Claude Mabillard (B&M). It featured four-abreast seating and seats that could be locked to fit riders’ height. The entire coaster was moved to Six Flags America in 2012 and renamed Apocalypse, before being converted to a floorless train in 2014.

Fans looking to see Iron Wolf and many other historic ride vehicles are encouraged to check out the museum’s upcoming construction preview events, which are scheduled several times throughout the year. Registration is now open at: www.rollercoastermuseum.org/events

To accommodate future vehicle donations and restorations, the NRCMA is working diligently to finish its interior design and construction at its 20,000 square foot facility. However, it is completely reliant upon the generosity of park fans, operators, and industry suppliers. To help fund the museum’s construction and future exhibits, visit: www.rollercoastermuseum.org/give