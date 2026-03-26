Universal Orlando Resort celebrates 35 years of pure fear with Halloween Horror Nights 35 — running select nights August 28 through November 1

ORLANDO — Universal Orlando Resort commemorates its longstanding legacy of horror as Halloween Horror Nights – the World’s Premier Halloween Event – returns for its milestone 35th year for 48 select nights from August 28 through November 1. Guests can now purchase select tickets and upgrades for what will be Universal Orlando’s most expansive Halloween Horror Nights event ever – featuring 10 all-new haunted houses, outrageous entertainment, terrifying scare zones and street experiences – and a few haunting surprises.



With event tickets now on sale, it is the perfect time for guests to plan the fall vacation of their “screams” to enjoy Halloween Horror Nights and all that Universal Orlando Resort has to offer. With four amazing theme parks that boast the most innovative attractions ever created, nonstop entertainment, the wildly popular Halloween Horror Nights event plus exciting seasonal experiences across the resort, Universal Orlando is the “must-visit” vacation destination this fall.

This year’s Halloween Horror Nights will transform Universal Studios Florida into the “Infernal Carnival of Nightmares,” where guests will brave an onslaught of horrifying experiences inspired by the event’s legacy, haunting original stories and some of the most popular names in horror today. And the ringmasters behind all the scares will be legendary Halloween Horror Nights icons, Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow, who are joining forces for the first time ever to unleash their reign of terror throughout the event and in their all-new haunted house, “Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control.”

And when guests need a break from the screams, they can enjoy sinfully delicious food and beverage, shop the latest “must-have” Halloween Horror Nights merchandise in highly themed retail locations, and experience some of Universal Studios Florida’s most thrilling attractions.

Guests can now purchase select tickets, upgrades and packages for the 35th anniversary of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando, including:

Single-night tickets valid on any one event night;

valid on any one event night; Halloween Horror Nights Universal Express Passes , which allows guests to skip the regular lines at haunted houses and participating attractions;

, which allows guests to skip the regular lines at haunted houses and participating attractions; The R.I.P Tour , which provides a guided tour with priority VIP entry to haunted houses and attractions, plus other premium benefits;

, which provides a guided tour with priority VIP entry to haunted houses and attractions, plus other premium benefits; Guests can add the Scream Early ticket to their Halloween Horror Nights admission to enjoy access to Universal Studios Florida, park attractions and select haunted houses starting at 2 p.m. before the event officially starts;

to their Halloween Horror Nights admission to enjoy access to Universal Studios Florida, park attractions and select haunted houses starting at 2 p.m. before the event officially starts; The popular lights-on Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour, where guests get a special behind-the-scenes look at select haunted houses during the day;

where guests get a special behind-the-scenes look at select haunted houses during the day; And the opportunity to stay, scream and save up to $200 (package savings vary based on length of stay) on a special vacation package that includes one-night admission to Halloween Horror Nights, daytime admission to enjoy Universal’s theme parks – including Universal Epic Universe, and hotel accommodations at one of Universal Orlando’s 11 highly themed hotels. Staying at a Universal hotel is one of the best ways to enjoy Halloween Horror Nights, as hotel guests receive exclusive perks like complimentary transportation, a dedicated gate for entry into Halloween Horror Nights, access to seasonal experiences at the hotels and more.

Plus, the exclusive, limited-capacity event, Premium Scream Night, also returns to Halloween Horror Nights this year for not one, but two nights: Thursday, August 27 and Monday, October 19. Tickets are on sale now for both event nights, which allow guests to enjoy everything they love about Halloween Horror Nights with shorter wait times compared to regular Halloween Horror Nights event nights, and lower attendance.