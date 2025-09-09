Major economic impact of fairs and fairgrounds across South highlighted in new national report

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Today, the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) shared detailed information and results following a recent national study on the overall economic impact of fairs and fairgrounds across the United States, which illustrates a significant influence across the South. Earlier this year, the IAFE announced the launch of a 2025 Economic Impact Study that had over 500 responses. Coupled with statewide data from 9 associations, the result was a database comprising nearly 1,400 fairgrounds throughout the United States. This comprehensive study provides valuable insight into the economic and fiscal contributions in the host communities of fairs and fairgrounds, showcasing significant numbers across various facets, including visitors, revenues, wages, employment, and more. The study was implemented and completed by Johnson Consulting with the support of OABA, the Iowa State Fair, and the Eastern States Exposition.

“For more than 250 years, fairs have been a vital part of their communities. This study shows that they are an economic driver in communities of all sizes across the nation,” said David Grindle, President and CEO of International Association of Fairs and Expositions. The IAFE is a voluntary nonprofit organization that supports agricultural fairs, shows, exhibitions, and expositions at the state, provincial, regional, and county levels. In doing so, IAFE substantiates the importance of these events in local communities and economies and underscores their far-reaching impact on job opportunities and tourism-related economic impact, including hotels, dining, fuel, airfare, rentals, and more.

Some key findings across the South region (including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas):

The 56 fairgrounds in Tennessee generate $1.7 billion in economic activity

Fairgrounds in this region have a $10 billion economic impact

79,510 ongoing jobs are supported by fairs and fairgrounds

How the data was collected: All fairs in the United States were strongly encouraged to participate by completing a simple form on the IAFE website at no cost, regardless of size, attendance, or even IAFE membership status. The form asked simple questions, including both fair and fairgrounds attendance and revenue, public sector support, sales tax rate, and lodging tax rate. After collecting data, the next step was analysis and compilation conducted by Johnson Consulting. At completion, a compiled final report was provided to IAFE members earlier this summer. All numbers reported are based on 2024.

KEY NATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS – FAIRS & FAIRGROUNDS:

Estimated economic and fiscal impact based on the responses. People who attended a fair and other events at a fairground.

219.8 million visitors (64.8% of the population attended a fair or fairgrounds)

$51.9 billion in economic impact on the local economy

2.8 million hotel room nights generated

393,000 ongoing jobs sustained

$17.6 billion wages created

$1.3 billion state fiscal impact (sales and hotel tax revenues)

KEY SOUTH SPECIFIC HIGHLIGHTS – FAIRS & FAIRGROUNDS:

Estimated economic and fiscal impact based on the responses. People who attended a fair and other events at a fairground.

36.2 million visitors

$10.1 billion in economic impact on the local economy

721,170 hotel room nights generated

79,500 ongoing jobs sustained

$3.4 billion wages created

$259.1 million state fiscal impact (sales and hotel tax revenues)

The IAFE’s economic report shares only a portion of the overall impact of fairs and fairgrounds, as it does not include carnivals and concessions. Additionally, the revenue of the reported monies is utilized (in many cases) to help fund a wide range of outreach initiatives, including scholarships, grants, and other opportunities in communities across the U.S. As not-for-profit, these fairs and events find ways to return portions of their economic impact to their communities in multiple ways.

See the full report HERE.