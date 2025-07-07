Record-breaking roller coaster begins its final ride

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives (NRCMA), the world’s largest collection of historic amusement ride vehicles, is excited to announce that a lead car from Kingda Ka is now en route from New Jersey to its new home in West Texas.

A group of ride fans are sharing the load to transport the car to the museum; a testament to the impact the ride had. The entire process is being documented by Coliwood Studios, Upstop Media & Zooder Loopers, three of the most respected attractions-industry creators.

“We are thrilled to be able to preserve an attraction as famous as Kingda Ka for future generations to appreciate and learn about,” said Jeff Novotny, President of the NRCMA. “Having the fans get involved at all levels of this project has been simply wonderful.”

The arrival of Kingda Ka at the museum will mark the culmination of an entirely fan-driven effort to preserve four different, historic ride vehicles in 2025. The other cars preserved by the fan fundraiser are: Nighthawk from Carowinds, Time Warp from Canada’s Wonderland and La Vibora from Six Flags Over Texas.

Kingda Ka opened in 2005 as the tallest, fastest roller coaster on the planet. It was retired in late 2024 and dramatically imploded in early 2025 to make way for future development.

Park fans and the general public are invited to get up close and personal with the vehicles they helped preserve, along with many other historic coaster artifacts at “Back to the Museum,” a preview event for the under-construction museum. Registration is open at: www.aceonline.org/events.