Six Flags White Water opens Saturday, May 10

MARIETTA, Ga. — Six Flags White Water opens for the 2025 season this Saturday, May 10, featuring an array of enhancements designed to elevate the guest experience, including the debut of Cabana Village, a new luxury rental experience.

“Summer is officially here, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back for another season of refreshing, relaxing and reinvigorating fun,” said Lindsey Lambert, park director at Six Flags White Water. “From luxury amenities like our all-new Cabana Village to exciting culinary upgrades and enhanced attractions, guests will truly have it made in the shade this season.”

New for 2025, Cabana Village offers a premium, resort-style retreat within the park, prioritizing comfort and convenience. Each private cabana accommodates up to ten guests and includes:

Dedicated concierge service

Private access to Little Hooch Lazy River

Picturesque views of the Atlanta Ocean Wave Pool

Shaded seating, personal lockers and additional exclusive amenities

Additionally, the park is enhancing its food and beverage offerings throughout the park. Led by newly appointed executive chef, Priscilla Hamilton, highlights include handspun milkshakes, freshly baked cookies and a new signature pizza.

Military Appreciation Days, May 24 – 26

Six Flags White Water is honoring the bravery and selflessness of active and retired military personnel during Military Appreciation Days, May 24 – 26. On these select dates, all active military personnel and veterans will receive free park admission. Additionally, up to six specially discounted admission tickets can be purchased in advance online.

Free admission for active or retired military personnel may be redeemed day of and in person at the front entrance of the park. Discounted admission tickets for friends and family must be purchased in advance online at sixflags.com/whitewater. A valid military ID is required.

Six Flags White Water is open weekends, May 10 – May 18. Summer daily operation begins May 24. For more information, visit sixflags.com/whitewater.