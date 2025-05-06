Strikz Entertainment celebrates 20 year anniversary

FRISCO, Texas — Strikz Entertainment is celebrating its 20th year with an exciting party filled with retro deals, amazing prizes, and plenty of ways to enjoy two decades of strikes, spares, and smiles!

Strikz Entertainment, a cornerstone of family fun in Frisco, is thrilled to announce its 20th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, May 17. Locally owned and community-driven, Strikz invites the public to a day packed with exciting deals, contests, and community spirit as it marks two decades of entertainment excellence.

“Strikz has been proud to be a part of the Frisco community for 20 years. This celebration is our way of thanking the families, friends, and guests who have supported us every step of the way,” said Neil Farren, founder and owner of Strikz Entertainment.

Anniversary celebration includes:

Throwback Pricing: Celebrate like it’s 2005 with retro rates—bowling for $20 per lane per hour and Arcade cards: buy a $20 card for just $10.

Grand Prize Raffle: Guests who join onsite can enter for a chance to win Free Bowling for a Year — that’s one free game every week!

Social Media Contest: Snap, share, and win! Post your celebration photos with #20YearsofStrikz for a chance to win a $50 Gift Card.

Strikz will also host Community Fundraiser Days on June 1, 8 and June 15, donating 20% of daily sales to local organizations, including Frisco Flyers, Frisco Miracle League, and Stay in the Fight Veterans Foundation.