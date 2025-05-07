F1 Arcade now accepting private, corporate event inquiries for Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS — F1 Arcade, the world’s first official F1 experiential hospitality brand, is now accepting inquiries for private meetings and events at its upcoming flagship venue in Las Vegas. Slated to open in October 2025, F1 Arcade Las Vegas will offer a one-of-a-kind entertainment destination where world-class hospitality meets the high-octane energy of Formula 1.

Located at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, F1 Arcade Las Vegas will span more than 21,000 square feet across two floors and feature an expansive outdoor terrace overlooking the Las Vegas Strip. It will be the largest U.S. location for F1 Arcade to date. Designed for corporate outings, social events, product launches and holiday parties, the venue delivers an immersive social racing experience with cutting-edge full-motion simulators and a vibrant, high-style environment.

F1 Arcade Las Vegas will offer several event formats, including exclusive spaces, private rooms and full buyouts for up to 600 guests. The private room, The Briefing Room, features a 19-foot bar, 23 racing simulators and dedicated dining and seating options for up to 220 guests, along with AV capabilities and an exclusive Strip-facing terrace. The venue’s largest buyout configuration includes 87 simulators, three permanent bars, one portable bar and 19 large televisions—including a 9-foot LED screen at the main bar—making it ideal for conferences, brand activations or large-scale celebrations. Private event guests will experience the thrill of competition and the joy of connection through additional games, including React, a lightning-fast reaction game used by drivers in their training, and Lights Out, where every millisecond counts in a high-pressure race start. Whether going head-to-head or cheering from the sidelines, guests will share moments of laughter, adrenaline and celebration—creating memories that last long after the checkered flag.

Signature cocktails and “Designated Drivers” mocktails concocted by Lauren Paylor “LP” O’Brien, winner of the first season of Netflix’s “Drink Masters,” complement F1 Arcade’s menu. The venue’s collection of globally inspired dishes ensures guests enjoy memorable culinary offerings along with their exhilarating competitive entertainment experience.

“F1 Arcade Las Vegas sets a new standard for private events, blending the thrill of Formula 1 with refined hospitality and cutting-edge entertainment,” said Shelley Wiliams, vice president of U.S. sales, F1 Arcade. “Whether it’s a corporate meeting or a full venue celebration, we offer a sleek, high-touch experience that can’t be replicated anywhere else.”

F1 Arcade’s Las Vegas debut will follow the success of its Boston Seaport and Washington, DC openings. With continued growth in U.S. viewership and fan engagement, the brand is planning 30 locations worldwide over the next five years, including upcoming locations in Philadelphia, Denver and Atlanta.