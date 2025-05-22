Kids take the wheel! — New Driving Schools reopen, starting all-new summer journey at Legoland California Resort!

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The engines are revving at LEGOLAND California Resort today, as the new Driving Schools officially reopened to young drivers! Streamers flew, horns honked, and kids cheered as the family theme park celebrated the reopening of two of the Park’s most popular attractions with a giant LEGO gear built from more than 2,500 LEGO bricks, which put the LEGO vehicles in drive, setting the first group of mini motorists on their way!

Located in Fun Town, across from the recently announced indoor coaster opening in 2026, the new Driving School tracks feature realistic road scenarios, intersections, roundabouts, and even a car wash equipped with interactive bubbles that activate as kids drive through. To celebrate the opening, children ages 3-13 will have the opportunity to get a commemorative LEGOLAND driver’s license upon completion of the new course at both Driving School (6–13) and Jr. Driving School (3-5). These commemorative licenses are even adorned with a REAL ID star (LEGOLAND style, of course) and will be available for kids during the month-long celebration of the all-new journey. Plus families can meet and greet the new LEGO® Race Car Driver and enjoy delicious roadside bites and treats!

“We are absolutely thrilled to officially launch the new Driving Schools at LEGOLAND California Resort,” said President of LEGOLAND California Kurt Stocks. “These have been beloved attractions for generations, and these updates bring a fresh, engaging experience for our next generation of drivers. There is no other driving experience like this for young children, and seeing them take the wheel for the first time is truly what a LEGOLAND experience is all about.”

LEGOLAND California Resort is offering BIG summer savings for families with a new Summer Play Pass deal to experience the new Driving Schools, the world’s first LEGO Festival, and the upcoming Summer Block Party featuring the return of the LEGO® World Parade!