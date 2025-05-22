Fort Wayne Zoo to unveil Coastal Cove on Friday, May 23

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Get ready for an unforgettable experience as the Fort Wayne Zoo proudly announces the grand opening of the eagerly anticipated Coastal Cove on Friday, May 23! This exciting event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., featuring the Zoo’s Executive Director & CEO Rick Schuiteman and dedicated members of the Aquatic Animal Care team. Following the ceremony, Rick Schuiteman will be available for interviews, offering insights into this remarkable new habitat.

“A great deal of planning and perseverance went into the reimagination of Coastal Cove, and we are thrilled that the space is open!” exclaimed Rick Schuiteman. “For the first time in Fort Wayne Zoo history, we have a shared habitat space between California sea lions and harbor seals, which offers a fantastic opportunity to educate our community about the similarities and differences between these species and conservation efforts of these energetic pinnipeds.”

Prepare to be captivated by familiar faces as California sea lions Cassandra and Valkyrie make their triumphant return, joined by Ronan, the charming harbor seal. While these incredible pinnipeds explore their new guest- facing space, they may occasionally retreat to their behind-the-scenes area as they acclimate to the newly renovated habitat and the excitement of interacting with visitors.

Originally built in 2002, the reimagined Coastal Cove now boasts a larger beach, new shade structures, and an upgraded life support system, including advanced water filtration and enhanced habitat monitoring for the impressive 88,000-gallon water space. These renovations will also allow for the habitat to accommodate more pinnipeds and there are currently plans underway for two additional harbor seals to join the pod later over the next year.

The new Coastal Cove habitat transports guests to the picturesque rocky shores of California with stunning aesthetic touches, including a new iconic lighthouse, painted barnacles, and driftwood, bringing a bit of the West Coast to Indiana. The space also features upgrades Zoo fans will enjoy, including shaded seating and upgraded pathways, ensuring easier guest accessibility to the habitat and behind-the-scenes areas. In the future, the Zoo plans to offer Wild Encounters, allowing guests to connect with the pinnipeds and learn about their rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation efforts in an entirely new way.

“As one of only a handful of self-supporting zoos in the country, this reimagined space wouldn’t be possible without the support of our community, our members, and especially our generous donors,” said Schuiteman.