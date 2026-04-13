ETF celebrates 75 years

This year, ETF marks a special milestone: its 75th anniversary. From its beginnings in 1951 as a machine manufacturer for textile and floor covering industry, ETF has grown into an international company with two strong divisions, including ETF Ride Systems, with more than 100 ride systems and 800 vehicles operating in theme parks and museums worldwide. The anniversary is highlighted throughout 2026 with a dedicated celebration logo featured both online and offline.

From engineering expertise to global ride systems

Building on decades of engineering experience, ETF expanded into the leisure sector in the 1990s. This ultimately led to the creation of ETF Ride Systems in 1998, applying advanced vehicle and transport technologies to theme parks, amusement parks, museums and FEC’s.

Today, ETF Ride Systems designs and delivers both trackless and track-based ride systems, with more than 100 installations worldwide. The company has contributed to attractions such as Symbolica at Efteling, Maus au Chocolat at Phantasialand, and The Enchanted Greenhouse at Six Flags Qiddiya City, developed in consortium with Jora Vision (creative lead) and Alterface.

Engineering unforgettable experiences

From its headquarters in Nederweert, the Netherlands, ETF Ride Systems develops ride vehicles, control systems and transport technologies for clients around the world. The division works closely with leading theme parks, designers and creative partners to translate complex ride concepts into reliable and immersive ride systems.

Peter Kerstjens, CEO of ETF: “75 years of ETF is first and foremost thanks to our people. Their craftsmanship, creativity and dedication enable us to deliver complex engineering solutions and unforgettable ride experiences for visitors around the world. We are proud of the trust our customers place in us and look forward to continuing to innovate together.”

Looking ahead

While celebrating its 75-year engineering heritage, ETF Ride Systems remains firmly focused on the future. With new ride systems currently in development and ongoing innovations in vehicle technology and ride control, the company continues to push the boundaries of immersive attractions for the global leisure industry.