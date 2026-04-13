Zamperla rides featured in Maple Island, Lotte World Seoul’s new family area

Vicenza / Seoul — Zamperla is proud to be part of the brand-new Maple Island area at Lotte World Soul, as the supplier of three attractions that will bring the area to life for broad family appeal.

The installation builds on the ongoing relationship between Lotte World Seoul and Zamperla. It highlights how Zamperla’s broad, modular portfolio enables parks to select complementary rides that work together to create an exciting environment.

Integrated Rides: constant energy, broad appeal

Maple Island is a fantastic example of how a carefully curated ride mix can create broad appeal while enhancing an area’s kinetic energy. The three attractions, a Junior Coaster, a Speedway 8, and a Sky Tower, work together as Integrated Rides, combining different heights, motion profiles, and intensity levels.

This layered approach adds a dynamic energy across the entire footprint of the area, increasing the overall perception of fun and making Maple Island active and engaging.

“It’s a real honor to be part of Maple Island together with Lotte World Seoul. Projects like this highlight what we do best: listening to a park’s goals and turning them into a ride mix that fits the audience, the operation, and the story. We can’t wait to see people enjoy Maple Island!” commented DavideDonadello, Sales & Operation Manager for China & Korea Region.

Theming: rides designed to fit the storytelling

Maple Island showcases another key strength of the Zamperla–Lotte World collaboration: the ability to work closely with creative teams and theming partners. This ensures the rides don’t feel like standalone installations, but rather like chapters of a single story.

From the ride identities to the role each attraction plays in the guest journey, theming ties the experience together, supporting immersion, reinforcing the area’s storytelling, and creating memorable moments across generations.

“Our Roller Coaster Business Unit could not be more thrilled about this project,” said Adam Sandy, Zamperla’s Roller Coaster Sales & Marketing Director. “The Junior Coaster is the anchor for our Integrated Rides and to have this installation at a world-class park like Lotte World is an honor for the company. We have many options for a 90 cm (36 in) coaster, but the Junior Coaster platform stands out as a workhorse that can be utilized in many different ways,” he shared.