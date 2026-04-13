Universal Orlando Resort prepares for exciting new experiences at Universal CityWalk — the epicenter of awesome

Universal Orlando Resort is continuing its unprecedented momentum with the upcoming debut of several new experiences at Universal CityWalk – the destination’s entertainment complex featuring delicious dining, shopping and non-stop excitement from day to night.



New experiences on the way include:

Universal Legacy Store: The beloved Universal Legacy Store is set to return in late April with exclusive retro merchandise and photo opportunities inspired by iconic Universal Studios Florida attractions and films from Universal Pictures including E.T., Jaws, Back to the Future and Universal Monsters. The Universal Legacy Store will take the place of the Universal Epic Universe Preview Center, which will close effective April 13 to make way for the new experience.

The beloved Universal Legacy Store is set to return in late April with exclusive retro merchandise and photo opportunities inspired by iconic Universal Studios Florida attractions and films from Universal Pictures including E.T., Jaws, Back to the Future and Universal Monsters. The Universal Legacy Store will take the place of the Universal Epic Universe Preview Center, which will close effective April 13 to make way for the new experience. Five Guys: Popular fast casual burger joint, Five Guys, is bringing its fresh, made-to-order burgers and fries to Universal CityWalk later this summer. This new addition will take over the existing Burger King Whopper Bar location, which will close effective April 21.

Popular fast casual burger joint, Five Guys, is bringing its fresh, made-to-order burgers and fries to Universal CityWalk later this summer. This new addition will take over the existing Burger King Whopper Bar location, which will close effective April 21. Luke Combs’ Category 10: Country music star Luke Combs and Opry Entertainment Group are set to bring the popular entertainment venue to a brand-new waterfront location where guests can enjoy live music, food and spirits, and more in 2027.