Stuart Wood appointed director of export consultant for ME, UK & EU regions at Betson Enterprises

Betson Enterprises is excited to announce the appointment of Stuart Wood as the new Director of Export Consultant for the Middle East, UK, and EU regions. Stuart brings over 28 years of experience in the Family Entertainment sector, most recently serving as Vice President of Arcades at HB Leisure. Prior to that, he held the position of International Sales Manager at Bandai Namco, following his early career as a sales executive at Crown Direct. Stuart’s industry experience and passion make him a strong addition to the Betson team.

“In this new role, Stuart will be responsible for driving international sales of the Raw Thrills product line through established and emerging distribution channels. He will also play a key role in growing Betson’s global footprint and strengthening relationships with key partners across the region,” stated Betson’s President Bob Geschine.

“I am thrilled to be working with Betson at such an exciting time,” said Stuart. “I look forward to leveraging my experience and network to help expand the company’s international presence and contribute to Raw Thrills’ ongoing success in global markets.”

Stuart’s responsibilities will include supporting the sales efforts of Raw Thrills’ full product line in relevant international territories, as well as identifying ancillary growth opportunities in the arcade and family entertainment market sector.