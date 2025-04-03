Revolutionising guest experience: Perth’s Crown Casino’s cashless locker system with VLocker

In today’s fast-paced world, a smooth guest experience is essential. Perth’s Crown Casino now uses VLocker’s cashless locker system. This helps them give their guests the best experience possible. In June 2022 Crown Casino Perth approached VLocker seeking a modern locker solution for their basement casino entry areas due to performance issues with their existing supplier.

Why VLocker? A Seamless Transition to Modern Convenience

The casino began looking for a new locker system in June 2022. They aimed to solve problems with traditional storage methods. Within a month of deciding to entrust VLocker with their modern Lockers, the sleek, aesthetically pleasing lockers were installed. They fit seamlessly with the venue’s world-class design. The change was a success. Andrew Della Vedova, Loyalty Operations Manager at Crown Perth who joined the team around the same time, saw how quickly the system was accepted and its benefits to both business and end-user, streamlining operations and improved guest satisfaction.

VLocker was chosen for its:

Unmatched Reliability – Reduces access issues for smooth guest experiences.

– Reduces access issues for smooth guest experiences. Sophisticated Management Software – Integrates with venue operations for better control.

– Integrates with venue operations for better control. Elegant & Modern Design – Matches the high-end feel of Crown Perth.

– Matches the high-end feel of Crown Perth. Unparalleled Security – Giving guests peace of mind while enjoying the casino and world class facilities.

Guests can enjoy a premium experience without worrying about their belongings.

Cutting-Edge Features for an Effortless Experience

This locker system is fully cashless. It supports various digital payment methods, including Apple Pay and Android Pay. Access is easy with secure PIN codes, so there’s no need for keys or physical tickets. Designed for guests, the lockers are user-friendly and require little instruction.

Enhancing Operational Efficiency

VLocker’s system has greatly improved operational efficiency. The casino reports fewer guest complaints, showing the system’s reliability and ease of use. Routine maintenance takes no more than two minutes. The self-sufficient model reduces the need for outside support and licensing fees, saving money.

Andrew noted, “Guests have mentioned the simplicity of use. With less maintenance than the old system, staff can focus on other important duties.”

Elevating the Guest Experience

For many guests, the cashless locker system has been transformative. Imagine a visitor arriving at the casino, weighed down by bags after a long flight. They approach the sleek lockers, tap their phone to pay, and receive a secure PIN. The soft click of the locker door unlocking brings relief—they can now explore the casino hands-free, fully immersed in the experience.

The PIN-based access is especially handy in a lively casino. One guest, after an entertaining night, forgot their locker number. A quick code input revealed the exact location, saving time and frustration. This convenience sets VLocker apart.

Andrew added, “We needed a locker system that matched our world-class facilities and was easy for guests to use.”

Reliable Support and Maintenance

Despite being low-maintenance, the system includes a 24-hour hotline for support. In rare cases of technical problems, such as internet outages, you can use manual override options to keep the service running. External maintenance was needed just a few times this past year. This shows the system is reliable.

“When we needed maintenance, they were very responsive,” Andrew said.

Unforeseen Advantages and Guest Usage Trends

An unexpected benefit of the cashless system is a drop in lost items and forgotten cash. The casino has three banks of lockers that provide ample space for guest demand. Some users store their belongings for over 24 hours, but the slight over-capacity allows for smooth operation with less frequent maintenance.

A Model for the Future

Mr. Della Vedova is very satisfied with VLocker’s system. He values its efficiency, minimal staff involvement, and ease of use. He recommends this model to other businesses looking for a modern, hassle-free locker solution.

A Convenient Solution for Travelers

VLocker’s lockers help more than just casino-goers. They also support airport guests, layover passengers, and hotel visitors who need safe luggage storage. A traveler worried about their luggage while waiting for a late flight felt relieved. They used a secure, easy storage option that allowed them to enjoy the casino without stress.

Looking Ahead

With the system’s success, Perth’s Crown Casino has set a new standard for guest convenience and operational efficiency. VLocker’s cashless locker system shows how new technology can boost customer experience. Industry leaders are using it to drive positive change.