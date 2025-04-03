AMC Theatres partners with Dippin’ Dots to offer popular frozen treats to moviegoers through a nationwide launch at every U.S. AMC location

LEAWOOD, Kan. — AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced that moviegoers seeking a frozen treat can now enjoy Dippin’ Dots, America’s original and number one beadedice cream brand, during their movie at AMC theatres across the country.

This announcement and rollout follow a highly successful test of Dippin’ Dots products in select AMC markets over the last year. The national expansion to AMC concession stands will bring Dippin’ Dots to millions of moviegoers across U.S. AMC locations by April 2.

As part of the national launch, AMC guests can now enjoy popular Dippin’ Dots flavors – Cookies ‘n Cream with OREO® and ICEE® Cherry ‘n Blue Raspberry. Limited-time flavors will also rotate throughout the year, offering guests fresh and exciting options at AMC locations in the coming weeks and months. The first limited-time flavor, Hawaiian Crumble, arrives at AMC locations this May.

“Keeping our menu fresh and exciting is an important aspect of giving our guests the best moviegoing experience,” said Nels Storm, Vice President of Food & Beverage Product Strategy. “Cold treats were an untapped opportunity at our concession stands, and the popularity and convenience of Dippin’ Dots made them a perfect fit for how we were trying to elevate the concession experience. Our test markets loved the Dippin’ Dots options, and we’re excited to offer something new and cold for moviegoers to enjoy.”

“Partnering with AMC Theatres is a natural fit,” said Dan Fachner, Chief Executive Officer at J&J Snack Foods Corp. “We know that moviegoers are looking for fresh and exciting new options to their concession stands. We’re proud to bring the joy and excitement of Dippin’ Dots to the big screen, giving moviegoers a new way to enjoy their theatre experience.”

Dippin’ Dots has become a beloved icon at theme parks, stadiums and fairs worldwide, offering a fun and unforgettable experience for all ages. Acquired by J&J Snack Foods in 2022, Dippin’ Dots continues to expand its reach and bring joy to new generations.