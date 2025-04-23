Lake Compounce opens for 179th season with full lineup of events & upgrades to iconic roller coasters

BRISTOL, Conn. — Opening Day at Lake Compounce, America’s First Amusement Park, is just 11 days away as the park begins its Ultimate Season of Family Fun at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 3. Guests will be welcomed back with a live DJ, creating an energetic atmosphere as the park’s 179th season begins. To commemorate this historic season, the first 250 guests through the gates will receive a special edition Boulder Dash coin as a keepsake.

Beginning on Opening Day, park-goers will be delighted by park-wide improvements. The second phase of track work has been completed on the nearly 100-year-old Wildcat Roller Coaster. Now, riders will experience a smoother lap around the entire track thanks to Vertically Stacked Track from Gravity Group. The improvements don’t stop there, the award-winning Boulder Dash Roller Coaster has also had more than 1,000 feet of track replaced with Titan Track, offering a faster and smoother ride up the mountain and through the woods.

In addition to beloved thrill rides and award-winning roller coasters, Lake Compounce is kicking off its Ultimate Season of Family Fun in 2025. This year, families can expect the park’s biggest and best Kids Fest ever, every single weekend in June. Complete with interactive entertainment throughout the park’s kiddie land section, families will have the chance to meet and greet popular characters throughout the month. Peppa Pig and her brother George appear with oinktastic fun for everyone May 31 through June 1, then June 7 and 8 and June 21 and 22, Daniel Tiger from PBS KIDS’ Emmy® Award-winning Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, will be at the park for meet and greets. This pint-sized party wraps up with visits from the Power Rangers on June 14 and 15 and Blippi on June 28 and 29.

Kids Fest is just the beginning of a season jam packed with new events and new reasons to visit. Connecticut’s Largest Water Park, Crocodile Cove, opens for its longest season ever on Saturday, May 24, offering families a place to cool off on their favorite water attractions through Sunday, September 7. Then, pirates take center floating stage in the all-new Splashbucklers Pirate Show, where the whole family is invited to cheer on the daring Captain Cunning as he protects the Queen’s booty from plundering scalawags and ne’er-do-wells daily from July 12 through August 17. The night sky is lit up with fireworks July 4 and 5 and on August 30, 31 and September 1 as more than 300 drones take to the night sky. The full 2025 season wraps up with Phantom Fall Fest featuring more horror around every corner select days September 20 through October 27 and Holiday Lights closes out the season select days November 28 through December 28.

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests back for another unforgettable season at Lake Compounce. With exciting upgrades to our iconic roller coasters, a jam-packed lineup of family-friendly events, and the longest Crocodile Cove season ever, 2025 is truly shaping up to be our Ultimate Season of Family Fun. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or here to make lifelong memories with loved ones, there’s never been a better time to visit America’s First Amusement Park.”

For those looking to extend their adventure, Lake Compounce Campground will open on May 2, offering a variety of accommodations, including cabins, RV and tent sites. Whether guests are looking for a weekend getaway or an overnight stay under the stars, the campground provides the perfect setting to relax after a thrilling day in the park.

To celebrate Opening Day and the start of the season, Lake Compounce is currently offering up to 50% off on Tickets and Passes. Single day tickets are available for as low as $29.99. To get the most out of the Ultimate Season of Family Fun, visitors can buy a 2025 Season Pass now for as low as $54.99. Select passes also include perks like free parking, free soda, free friend tickets and more.