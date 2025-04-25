Magic Springs kicks off 2025 season May 3

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Magic Springs Theme and Water Park has announced its theme park will open to the public Saturday, May 3, with the water park opening the following weekend on Saturday, May 10.

The 2025 Magic Springs season promises another year of family-friendly fun, outdoor concerts and exciting events. Guests can enjoy the park’s offerings on the weekends from opening day until weekday operations begin Monday, May 27. Operation times vary, so reference the park’s calendar for details.

“Our team is ready to start the summer strong with another year of unbeatable experiences you definitely won’t want to miss,” said Jessyka Hanna, general manager of the park. “The season will be packed with fantastic events and shows, and we can’t wait for our guests to come out and make Magic Springs a part of their summer memories.”

For the first time, Magic Springs will be hosting an adults-only foam water park party June 27. Guests will have access to select attractions from 7:30-9 p.m., with the party amping up at the Wave Pool with a Glow Foam Party until 11 p.m. Tickets will be available online May 10.

Magic Springs will also hold an exclusive event for season passholders June 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the water park, offering guests the opportunity to experience Splash Island and Ohana Oasis after hours. Mermaid Mondays and Family Fun Fridays will also return on select days in July for families to enjoy.

Magic Springs recently announced its lineup for the Summer Concert Series, featuring 10 high-energy shows between June 7 and August 9 at the Timberwood Amphitheater. Highlights include performances by a diverse lineup including country artist Clay Walker, rock powerhouse Skillet, worship leader Phil Wickham and pop heartthrob Jesse McCartney. There will be several new concert upgrade options this year as well, including premier reserved tables, a Party Pavilion VIP Bar and exclusive amenities.

Season passes are available for four payments of $15.75 or $62.99 with the purchase of four or more through April 30. Concerts are included with a one-day admission ticket or season pass to Magic Springs. Concert-only tickets may also be purchased online for $39.99 to allow guests entry to the park after 5 p.m. Regular daily admission is $59.99 plus tax for adults, and $44.99 plus tax for children and seniors.