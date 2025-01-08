Donald Lee DiGirolamo, former and longtime O.D. Hopkins employee, dies at 80

PHOENIX, Arizona — Donald Lee DiGirolamo, a former partner in then N.H.-based O.D. Hopkins died in Phoenix with his family on November 5, 2024. He was 80.

Don, as he was known by his friends, was born in Springfield, Ill. On May 31, 1944, to Cathryn and Gladstone DiGirolamo. He was the youngest of three children having an older sister Gladys and brother Jim. He excelled in sports during high school having played on both the wrestling team and football team. Following high school, he entered the service, serving two years as a cook for the U.S. Army.

Following his service in the Army, he registered with Devry Tech in Chicago, Ill., where he learned the trades of computer programming and draftsman. Following stops in the job market, he became bored with the humdrum job of being indoors all the time. He met someone in a bar one day and asked what they did. The person replied that he worked at a company that had a ride at the Illinois State Fair — and that interested Don a lot. He asked, “What do I have to do to get hired? I’m tired of my current indoor job.” The person said they had an opening for a truck driver and if he was interested, they would loan him a truck so he could go to the DMV and get his CDL license. Don passed the test, got his CDL license and started his job in the early 60’s with O.D. Hopkins and Associates.

Don started by driving the company truck around the fair circuit for Hopkins as needed. He would later move into management with the company where he worked closely with Jerry Pendleton for many years. Pendleton would make Don a partner in the company which was now supplying numerous rides to the amusement park industry. Jerry took care of all the logistics for the company as well as the financial side. Don was assigned the operations parts & service as well as the management duties on the operational side of the rides.

Longtime friend Paul Borchardt, Wonderland Park, Amarillo, Texas shared this about Don, “In 1979 we first met Don, as he brought our O.D.Hopkins Sky Ride to us on the recommendation from Joe Malec of Peony Park in Nebraska. Don and my Father-in-Law (Paul Roads) immediately gave each other nicknames. Don enjoyed directing the workers, and Paul Roads kept asking him when he would start helping the workers erect the ride. This was the beginning of a long-trusted relationship, one that would result in the development of seven prototype Hopkins rides for Wonderland Park. During the next 40 years, Don and later Jeannie would be at the park for delivery, erection, and testing of our new rides. Even if there was not a delivery to be made, he still found time to pass through Amarillo so he could stop to harass Paul and tease him that he only stopped to collect his pay from his friend Paul. They agreed that this was the only excuse needed a enjoy a few good Margaritas. Paul said this was good as he could pay in Margaritas as that was all he was worth. This is more of a story but shows that in this industry friendship is very valuable and full of good people, like Don, that we called our Friend!”

Amusement Today Publisher Gary Slade commented on Don’s passing saying, “I too can confirm the Margarita stories in Amarillo and the friendship both Pauls had with Don. Don was among the great industry Legends when it came to being a gentleman and industry friend. We all lost a dear friend, but Heaven gained an Angel.”

Don would later meet his wife Jeannie in the early 80’s and they carried out a long-distance relationship for several years while she worked for the Department of Defense as a Contracting Officer. Dan later proposed, and with her acceptance, they were married on October 18, 1986, having enjoyed 38 years of marriage.

Don is fondly remembered by his wife Jeannie, sister Gladys Sokolis, nieces and nephews.