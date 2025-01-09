Children’ Aquarium Dallas remains open during winter weather
By News Release | January 9, 2025
The Children’s Aquarium Dallas in Fair Park will remain open during the expected winter weather Thursday and Friday, January 9 and 10.
While schools are closed, the aquarium will offer a warm, indoor place for families to enjoy fun and educational activities when it is safe to travel.
Families attending on Thursday and Friday will receive free Stingray food so they can pet and feed the friendly animals in Stingray Bay.