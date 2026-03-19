International Rides Management makes late 2025 donations to needy causes

International Rides Management (IRMRides.com) now based in Somers Point, NJ, recently relocating from longtime home of Wildwood, NJ recently closed their financial books on the 2025 season, and made some community-based donations.

First Baptist Church in Wildwood, NJ received $750 towards the cost of their recent roof replacement. The ASPCA and the Cape May County Animal Shelter also received $750 towards animal care and safety including monetary donations, toys, and bedding.

Finally, the California, PA campus of Penn West University received $500 towards their student scholarship programs. Shurgott is serving on Penn West University’s California campus as an officer on the Alumni Board, and mentors Leisure and Recreation Management majors.