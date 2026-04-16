Roller Coaster Museum celebrates momentous 2025

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The National Roller Coaster Museum & Archives (NRCMA) is proud to announce the publishing of its first-ever annual report, which is now available for free on the museum’s website: www.rollercoastermuseum.org/annual–report.

The report gives readers and would-be donors an inside look at the organization, from the people behind it, the museum’s operations, upcoming construction milestones and challenges to overcome.

“This report is the culmination of an incredible year of progress both here in Plainview and beyond,” said Pete Owens, President of the NRCMA. “Our hope with this and subsequent reports in the years to come, is that it shows not only our commitment to this project but also just how much work goes into the museum, year-after-year. It truly is a team effort.”

Additional highlights of the report include individual updates from museum board members on their 2025 volunteer contributions, recent artifact donations and a snapshot of the museum’s current financial resources.