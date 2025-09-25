Six Flags Over Texas unveils record-breaking roller coaster ‘Tormenta Rampaging Run’

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas is taking history by the horns with the unveiling of Tormenta Rampaging Run—a record-breaking, adrenaline-pumping roller coaster that will redefine the thrill-seeker experience while changing the city’s skyline in 2026. As the tallest, fastest, longest and first-ever giga (300+-foot-tall) dive coaster in the world, this one-of-a-kind thrill ride will trample six monumental world records.

Themed after one of Spain’s longest traditions, the running of the bulls, the historic new attraction will tower over a brand-new Spanish village called Rancho de la Tormenta and new restaurant Cocina Abuela, all fittingly located in the park’s Spain area.

Tormenta Rampaging Run will elevate riders to a height of 309 feet and, just like waiting for the release of the bulls, the train will release plunging riders into a record-breaking 95-degree, beyond vertical drop complete with sharp turns followed by other exhilarating drops that replicate the thrill of the running of the bulls.

World Record-Breaking Features of Tormenta Rampaging Run:

Tallest Dive Coaster: Soaring to an epic height of 309 feet, Tormenta Rampaging Run will give riders a heart-stopping view of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area before plunging them into a high-speed descent.

Longest Dive Coaster: Spanning 4,199 feet, this ride will offer an extended journey full of airtime (weightless) moments, sharp turns and exhilarating drops that will make riders feel like they are bull runners.

Tallest Vertical Coaster Loop: At 179 feet, the loop on this coaster will be the highest of any coaster, of any type, in the world.

“Six Flags Over Texas has always been a leader in creating unforgettable experiences, and with Tormenta Rampaging Run we are soaring to new heights,” said Mark Boyer, VP and Park Manager for Six Flags Over Texas. “This coaster is a true testament to our commitment to providing world-class thrills and innovation, and we can’t wait to bring this historic ride to life in 2026.”

“As the world’s first giga dive coaster, Tormenta Rampaging Run introduces a completely new ride category, blending giga coaster heights with the fun and thrill of a dive coaster,” said Sophie Bolliger, President of Bolliger & Mabillard, consulting engineers and designers of the coaster. “This level of innovation sets new standards for the theme park industry and our company is honored to be part of this historic moment with Six Flags.”

The Story of Rancho de la Tormenta Plaza and Cocina Abuela

Rancho de la Tormenta, an immersive, themed area depicting an old and secluded Spanish village, will warmly welcomes guests with vibrant colorful banners and jubilant Spanish music. This fictional town was initially named after the storms (tormentas) that swept across the plains it occupied, but that soon changed with the birth of a legendary bull that grew to be the most feared and respected animal in the land. Known for his fierce strength and incredible speed, matadors from all over Spain traveled to face him but none could defeat him. His name was Tormenta.

As guests enter the plaza, they immediately will be engulfed by the aromas coming from Cocina Abuela, a brand-new restaurant redefining theme park dining. Inspired by the rich culinary traditions of Spain and Latin America, the menu will showcase bold, scratch-made favorites like Spanish rice, papas bravas, chicken tinga, and fresh house-made guacamole, all crafted with an emphasis on vibrant flavors and authentic quality.

Six Flags Over Texas 65th Anniversary

The 2026 opening of this multi-record-breaking roller coaster will be part of an important milestone for Six Flags Over Texas as it celebrates its 65th anniversary. When Six Flags Over Texas opened on Aug. 1, 1961, it marked a new era in family entertainment and set a precedent for future parks. The 65th commemoration will feature exclusive previews, special events, giveaways and many surprises making it a historic celebration worthy of the first Six Flags’ original park that started it all.