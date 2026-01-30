Seven Seas Food Festival at SeaWorld Orlando kicks-off this weekend with headliners Flo Rida and Saliva

ORLANDO — Experience a culinary voyage like never before as SeaWorld Orlando’s signature Seven Seas Food Festival kicks off this weekend, bigger and better than ever. The event runs on select dates from Jan. 30 through May 17. Guests can savor over 200 internationally inspired dishes while enjoying a star-studded lineup of live concerts, including Flo Rida and Saliva performing this weekend.

Orlando’s largest theme park food festival returns with weekend concerts and culinary experiences. This year, the festival brings an all-new array of global rotating flavors, from Ireland to Mexico, Germany to Asia, paired with SeaWorld’s award-winning attractions and mesmerizing animal presentations. It’s a feast for the senses where every bite tells a story, and every performance brings the park to life. Annual Pass Members can savor the excitement all season long, returning again and again to enjoy the endless flavors and electrifying entertainment.

This Weekend’s Headliners

Flo Rida

Flo Rida is a Grammy-nominated rapper and global hitmaker best known for chart-topping singles including “Low,” “Right Round,” “Good Feeling” and “My House.” His breakout hit “Low” featuring T-Pain was certified seven-times platinum by the RIAA and spent 10 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Miami-based artist has sold more than 100 million singles worldwide and earned multiple multi-platinum certifications across his career. In addition to music, Flo Rida is the founder of the Big Dreams for Kids Foundation and serves as CEO of International Music Group, supporting emerging artists and philanthropic initiatives.

Saliva

Saliva is an American rock band best known for early-2000s hits including “Click Click Boom,” “Your Disease” and “Always.” The band gained national attention with a run of successful albums, including Back Into Your System and Blood Stained Love Story, and became a staple on rock radio, in sports venues and on major touring circuits.

Known for heavy guitar riffs and high-energy live performances, Saliva helped shape the era’s nu-metal and hard rock sound. The band continues to tour and release new music, most recently with the 2023 album Revelation.

Plan Ahead | Reserved Seating Available

For those seeking the ultimate concert experience, reserved seating is available for purchase, offering the best seats in the house. Secure a spot now at: https://seaworld.com/orlando/events/seven-seas-food-festival/buy-tickets/

Event Food & Beverage Offerings

In addition to live concerts, guests can savor 200 internationally inspired dishes and beverages at the Seven Seas Food Festival. Guests can sip and sample their way through the festival with a 10-sample tasting lanyard for $75 or level up with a 15-sample tasting lanyard for $90 (the best value). SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members can score an exclusive upgrade: 18 samples for the price of 15!