Lake Compounce opens for historic 180 year with new experiences, new events & new food & beverage offerings

BRISTOL, Conn. — Lake Compounce, America’s First Amusement Park, is gearing up for Opening Day as the park celebrates 180 years. Beginning on Saturday May 9, visitors will be welcomed back to the park for the 2026 season and can expect new events, new entertainment, upgraded food offerings, and more during their visits.

The festivities start at 11 a.m. as the first 180 guests that enter through the gates receive a limited-edition commemorative coin honoring the park’s 180 birthday. From Opening Day through the end of the season, families will be delighted by several new or upgraded offerings around the park. Details include:

Upgrades to Wildcat and Boulder Dash : The nearly 100-year-old Wildcat Roller Coaster returns smoother than ever following a full retrack in partnership with Gravity Group and will now feature a second train to help reduce guests time in line. The award-winning Boulder Dash Roller Coaster continues its multi-year upgrade project, with an additional 550 feet of Titan Track added during the off-season, bringing the total to 1,735 feet of steel track.

: The nearly 100-year-old Wildcat Roller Coaster returns smoother than ever following a full retrack in partnership with Gravity Group and will now feature a second train to help reduce guests time in line. The award-winning Boulder Dash Roller Coaster continues its multi-year upgrade project, with an additional 550 feet of Titan Track added during the off-season, bringing the total to 1,735 feet of steel track. New! All-American Summer: In honor of America’s 250 birthday, the park will host an all-new event featuring fireworks on July 3 and 4, plus every Saturday through August 15. The celebration continues with dazzling drone shows on August 21 and 22, along with patriotic entertainment and specialty food and beverage offerings available through August 22.

In honor of America’s 250 birthday, the park will host an all-new event featuring fireworks on July 3 and 4, plus every Saturday through August 15. The celebration continues with dazzling drone shows on August 21 and 22, along with patriotic entertainment and specialty food and beverage offerings available through August 22. Upgrades to Food and Beverage Offerings : This off-season several food and beverage offerings were upgraded, and new menu items like flatbread pizzas, mac and cheese bowls, and fried Oreo sundaes have been added to several menus throughout the park.

: This off-season several food and beverage offerings were upgraded, and new menu items like flatbread pizzas, mac and cheese bowls, and fried Oreo sundaes have been added to several menus throughout the park. New! Lake Compounce Legacy Corner: This new walk-through experience will offer a way for guests to experience 180 years of park history through nostalgic photos, memorabilia, and artifacts.

In addition to the new All-American Summer, Lake Compounce will host events throughout the season, including the return of Kids Fest in June featuring meet and greets with popular characters. The park’s beloved day to night fall event, Phantom Fall Fest is also back beginning this September and offering family friendly fun during the day and five haunted houses and scare zones throughout the park each night.

“This season is about delivering a better experience through every touchpoint in the park,” said Doug Hemphill, General Manager of Lake Compounce. “Whether it’s a smoother ride on a favorite coaster, trying something new to eat, or exploring our history in a whole new way, we’ve made thoughtful improvements throughout the park to ensure every visit feels fresh, fun, and memorable.”

To celebrate the start of the season, guests can purchase a 2026 Season Pass for a low as $59.99, less than the price as a single day ticket. Select passes offer a variety of perks including access to all events, free parking, discounts on food and beverages, and more.