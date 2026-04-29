A new era of Hollywood in Germany: Movie Park Germany presents its new exclusive Paramount attraction “Journey to the Forbidden Chamber”!

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — The spotlight is in position, the cameras are ready, and a scene full of adventure and action is on the production schedule. Shortly before its 30th anniversary, Movie Park Germany is raising the curtain and presenting its guests with a Hollywood-worthy birthday surprise: the new attraction “Journey to the Forbidden Chamber” will open its gates in Mid-May, bringing the world-famous Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles to life with a realistic film studio experience right on site. Even more movie magic is coming to Germany’s largest movie and amusement park. Paramount Pictures will be the overarching IP for the new attraction.

Time to be a star in the next big Paramount Pictures production: Movie Park Germany is not only expanding its portfolio of attractions but also continuing to showcase its identity and storytelling as “Hollywood in Germany”. The park’s motto is being further developed and Movie Park’s origins from 1996 are being linked to the park’s vision for the future: Back then, it all began with the “Movie Magic” attraction, which became a real classic among guests and offered a glimpse behind the scenes of Hollywood. Thirty years later, in the anniversary year 2026, a new studio experience will now transport all movie fans into the world of event films and make it even more accessible.

“In addition to our existing licensed attractions based on well-known movies and series, we are now very proud to integrate one of the world’s most famous studios into the park,” says Managing Director Thorsten Backhaus. “Paramount Pictures Studios is not only synonymous with spectacular cinematography and numerous event film productions – They are a flagship of Hollywood itself, which ties in perfectly with Movie Park’s identity.”

A multimedia film studio experience with various sets, props, and show elements is just waiting to be discovered. At “Journey to the Forbidden Chamber”, the whole family can get a taste of Hollywood like never before and immerse themselves in an exciting adventure story that includes a new Paramount Pictures film. Just like extras in a movie, guests move from scene to scene and become part of a large, fictional event film production – including action and an authentic set atmosphere like in Los Angeles! As a special highlight at the end, a “Paramount Showroom” with a screening area and original costumes from well-known event films from the storied studio invites all film fans to experience the world of Hollywood productions up close.

Film adventures within reach: The location of the attraction, which replaces the former “The Lost Temple” ride, also plays a decisive role. Positioned directly in the park entrance area, guests can now immerse themselves even more quickly and directly in the world of event films: The 5-meter-high and 5-meter-wide Paramount Pictures archway welcomes all interested film fans to the attraction and serves as a new, cinematic landmark for the park.